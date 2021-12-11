Actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has exchanged sweet kisses with her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah

The actress pulled a stop at the airport to give her husband a special goodbye before departing to Dubai for vacation

She flew out 13 staff of her production company in recognition of their hard work

Ghanaian actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, pulled a stop to make her husband Nana Agyemang Badu Duah feel special before jetting off to Dubai.

The pair were spotted exchanging kisses at the Kotoka International Airport before Mercy Asiedu departed.

The founder of Mesduah Production is on a 10-day vacation trip to Dubai with 13 crew members of her company in recognition of their hard work towards the growth and success of her company.

The trip is also part of a series of activities commemorating the fifth anniversary of the production company.

In an Instagram post by Zionfeloix, the couple treated fans to a glimpse of their flourishing love life.

