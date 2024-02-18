Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people criticising her stylist when she flaunted her bosoms in a cleavage-baring corset top

The Empress was dressed in all-pink as she paired the corset top with a flowing skirt, wore heels and perfectly done makeup

Many Ghanaians talked about how stunning she looked, while others were unhappy about her showing her bosoms

Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown was spotted at the official opening of the new and luxurious apartment in East Legon Fifth Avelux Apartments.

A video of her flaunting her bosoms sparked concerns among many Ghanaians on social media.

Details of Nana Ama McBrown's outfit that got many talking

Arriving with a beautiful smile on her face, Nana Ama McBrown was captured dressed in all-pink.

She wore a sleeveless corset top that showed off her well-packaged bosoms. The corset top accentuated her fine curves by giving her a slimmer waist.

The host of McBrown's Kitchen paired the corset top with a flowing skirt. To style her look, he carried a rectangular metallic silver purse.

The Empress wore simple makeup, and her pink lipstick made her face stand out. Her frontal lace wig was styled such that it was parted in the middle and the end left to hang across her back.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown dressed in all-pink at an event.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's cleavage-baring outfit

While many loved how stunning Mrs McBrown Mensah looked at the event, others were unhappy about her showing her bosoms after watching the video.

ambitious_afia said:

Empress papabi chaiiii obiaaaa boaaaa. You are looking hot and selxy ankasaaa the skin is skining, the hair is hairing, the body is bodying. Wo hu Ay3 f3 duduuu

agdzifa said:

In this life, whatever you do people will talk so we are okay

slayvengerxx said:

Awww, Ama you looking beautiful b) wo life aah

ronald_panyin said:

So no one saw you before coming out from your dressing room

amadede___55 said:

My seamstress will definitely disappoint me if I want the same style.

boost_selfconfidence said:

Be happy Nana you look hot this is called pepper soup make them know.

i_am_xorlali said:

Nana looking spicy very beautiful lady is like I've not seen her in such a revealing dress before anaaa beautiful dress though

Here is another video of The Empress arriving at the event.

"He's my man": McBrown claims Bill Asamoah on Val's Day, video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring the friendship bond she shared with Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah.

In the video, she sang their song while dancing and hugging him tightly. She also wished him a happy Valentine's Day in the post's caption, which caused a stir.

Many wondered why she did not post her husband to wish him but instead the Kumawood actor as they questioned whether her marriage was on the rocks.

