Actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring the friendship bond she shared with Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah

In the video, she sang their song while dancing and hugging him tightly. She also wished him a happy Valentine's Day in the caption of the post, which caused a stir

Many people wondered why she did not post her husband to wish him but instead the Kumawood actor as they questioned whether her marriage was on the rocks

Actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown was so overjoyed to meet Kumawood star Bill Asamoah that she sang and danced for him in a video.

Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed to meet Bill Asamoah

Filled with joy, Nana Ama McBrown started to whine her waist and point at Bill Asamoah while singing an old song which resonated with their friendship.

The song she sang was 'You have broken me,' and she stated that she was the one who broke Mr Asamoah.

The Empress jumped and hugged the Kumawood actor while shaking her backside and singing 'You have broken me'.

In the caption, she wished him a happy Valentine's Day, which got many people wondering why she did not post her husband, Maxwell Mensah, to wish him.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and dancing with joy after seeing Bill Asamoah.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown and Bill Asamoah's video

Many people talked about the chemistry between Mrs McBrown Mensah and Bill Asamoah after watching the video. Some opined they would have been a great couple if The Empress had not married Maxwell Mensah.

Klässîk Sãm said:

You know guys, of all the Ghanaian actors, Nana Ama relates well with Bill Asamoah most. What do you think guys☺️

adomba said:

Who can relate that movie Nana Ama is talking about.? It was really a sad movie

Nanaesi9090 said:

Aww Bill Asamoah my kumawood crush

Naddy said:

They should have married than going for Maxwell Bill Asamoah is a very handsome guy since day one✌️

YAW PEE said:

all is for fun but imagine Maxwell doing this. he'll will brake loose for Ghana

quasimarvinsaid:

What happened to Bill Asamoah’s amili

Only4Luxury said:

Who watched it more than 10x

"Your bald head is cute": McBrown tells Adu Safowaah at her GWR speech-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was at Regina Adu Safowaah's Guinness World Record speech-a-thon.

The Empress motivated her as she tried to break the record, and while praying for her, Adu Safowaah broke into tears and went to her knees.

Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah for her touching words and supporting Adu Safowaah.

