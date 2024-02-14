Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Slays In A Red Kente Gown With Floral Sleeve On Valentine's Day
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has beaten all female stars with her extraordinaire Valentine's Day photoshoot
- The television host wore two beautiful red gowns with unique detailing than any of the gowns she had worn in 2024
- A host of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's Valentine's Day outfits
Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown has won over the internet with her decent yet classy Valentine's Day photos.
The beauty entrepreneur looked terrific in a form-fitting red kente gown that snatched her small waist.
The fashion designer Thelma Tay used different beads and fashionable accessories to design the stunning kente gown.
Nana Ama McBrown wore a curly frontal lace hairstyle and beautiful earrings shaped in a heart form to complete her look.
Afia Schwarzenegger slays in 3 beautiful dresses to celebrate her 43rd birthday: "You're an inspiration"
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Check out the photos below;
Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in a red lace gown
Baby Maxin's mother, Nana Ama McBrown, turned heads in another stylish red gown with short sleeves.
The fashion designer used glittering beads and lace applique to make her glow as she posed in different angles for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian actress and style influencer Selly Galley has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's Valentine's photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Sellygalley stated:
Yes mama come tru ❤❤❤
Salmamumin stated:
Happy Valentine’s Day mama
amalenachildrenshaven stated:
We love you❤️❤️❤️
Kyngzy stated:
AMA beautiful
hajiasnowcosmetics_aesthetics stated:
The Queen ❤️❤️
Afua Singathon wows her fans as she intentionally flaunts her thighs while slaying in an African print dress
lighters_system stated:
So lovely
yhaarrichomme stated:
Beautiful❤️. Happy Valentine's day
Edwardaganesh stated:
Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️
fx._kobby stated:
The mom for all zzz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Albyablord stated:
We didn't see this Gorgeousness coming. Mcbrown we love youuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
yerenkyim20 stated:
Happy Valentine's Day #HerExcellency❤️❤️
nayaafriqa stated:
Style mu politics
ns3ms3m stated:
Looking Amazing here❤❤
jeffreydosted_ stated:
Empress ❤️
Nana Ama McBrown Looks Classy In Stylish Denim Dress With Lace Embellishment
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who sported a stylish dress and sophisticated hairdo on Onua Showtime.
The Kumawood actress looked stunning in a stylish denim outfit that drew attention to her curves.
Social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's tailored attire and hairdo.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh