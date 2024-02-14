Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has beaten all female stars with her extraordinaire Valentine's Day photoshoot

The television host wore two beautiful red gowns with unique detailing than any of the gowns she had worn in 2024

A host of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's Valentine's Day outfits

Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime Nana Ama McBrown has won over the internet with her decent yet classy Valentine's Day photos.

The beauty entrepreneur looked terrific in a form-fitting red kente gown that snatched her small waist.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

The fashion designer Thelma Tay used different beads and fashionable accessories to design the stunning kente gown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a curly frontal lace hairstyle and beautiful earrings shaped in a heart form to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in a red lace gown

Baby Maxin's mother, Nana Ama McBrown, turned heads in another stylish red gown with short sleeves.

The fashion designer used glittering beads and lace applique to make her glow as she posed in different angles for her birthday photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Selly Galley has commented on Nana Ama McBrown's Valentine's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sellygalley stated:

Yes mama come tru ❤❤❤

Salmamumin stated:

Happy Valentine’s Day mama

amalenachildrenshaven stated:

We love you❤️❤️❤️

Kyngzy stated:

AMA beautiful

hajiasnowcosmetics_aesthetics stated:

The Queen ❤️❤️

lighters_system stated:

So lovely

yhaarrichomme stated:

Beautiful❤️. Happy Valentine's day

Edwardaganesh stated:

Mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️

fx._kobby stated:

The mom for all zzz❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Albyablord stated:

We didn't see this Gorgeousness coming. Mcbrown we love youuuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

yerenkyim20 stated:

Happy Valentine's Day #HerExcellency❤️❤️

nayaafriqa stated:

Style mu politics

ns3ms3m stated:

Looking Amazing here❤❤

jeffreydosted_ stated:

Empress ❤️

