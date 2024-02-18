Famous Ghanaian actor has shared his aspirations of playing important movie roles in the Hollywood industry

The seasoned actor shared an old video of him acting in one of him acting in a movie where he played the role of a wealthy disabled man

Many people admired his acting skills, while others demotivated him from thinking about that move

Kumawood actor Lil Win shared his dream of acting in a Hollywood movie someday as he shared an old video from one of his movies.

Lil Win shared his ambition of acting in Hollywood

Lil Win shared an old video from a scene from a movie where he played the role of a disabled wealthy man.

He had several silver necklaces on. The seasoned actor dressed in a simple outfit as he wore a vest, a pair of trousers and shoes.

In the caption of the post, Lil Win noted that despite his strong love for Ghanaians and in building the Kumawood industry, he would love to feature in Hollywood movies. He wrote:

I really love Ghanaians but I don’t know guys push me to Hollywood ok because I love all ❤️❤️❤️

Below is an old video of Lil Win acting as a wealthy disabled person.

Reactions as Lil Win dreams of acting in Hollywood movies

Many people hailed Lil Win as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) as they admired his acting skills. Others also demotivated him by telling him how prestigious Hollywood was and that he could not send such acting skills there.

kotomah_ said:

I wonder why people even compare Dr Likee to Lil Win like how ????

junior_yeezy said:

God Bless your works and bless you for the love you have for our Nation Ghana

pap_zona_richest said:

You think acting is all about fooling? Sit up masa

amgdolly said:

My man I still love you Wezzy but please don’t do any interviews now stay calm and quiet Some people have to be baby sitting

pious96 said:

You’re indeed a legend ❤️

kingofdoggy1 said:

Goated

youngboostar2024 said:

❤️❤️❤️ it's so funny

wembey said:

D3n na 3hy3 ne nfe yi @agyei_k_emmanuel1 @scombilon

