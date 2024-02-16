Ghanaian content creator Akonoba has gone viral after dressing like a fashionable woman in a new skit

The TikToker shot a video where he wore a gorgeous red dress while acting like a woman in love on Valentine's Day

Some social media have blasted him for dressing like a woman, while others gave him a thumbs-up for his creativity

Young male skit maker Akonoba, who usually portrays the role of a typical Ghanaian mother in all his skits, is trending online after rocking a skintight outfit on Valentine's Day.

The famous TikToker decided to step up his fashion sense for his Valentine's Day video, where he acted as a young woman flaunting her curves in a red cutout dress.

Akonoba shared a video of himself getting his frontal hairstyle and makeup perfectly done before slipping on the smoking-hot outfit.

Some social media users are unhappy that the young male comedian has invested so much time and money in looking like a woman.

Akonoba looks elegant in an African print outfit

Ghanaian content creator Akonoba won over the internet with his African print outfit and impeccable acting skills during the 2023 AFCON matches.

Akonoba reacts after receiving negative criticism from his fans

Akonoba looked dapper in a classy black tee shirt and trousers when he responded to critics talking about his viral Valentine's Day video.

Some fans pleaded with him to always dress in elegant menswear to shoot his videos.

Some social media users have commented on Akonoba's Valentine's Day outfit

Dela Brown stated:

I always love ur acting but pls now ur going to far this not good boss stop it or we will stop following you.

Aphya Amanquaah Thompson said:

Bobrisky and the other guy started like this, (3ny3 hweee 3ny3 hweee 3ne ne nn3)

Micheal Ofei stated:

Those saying he is promoting Gay, he is not... He dresses feminine bcos that's how he acts and does it best... Hollywood movies do the same and they ain't gay. Allow him do what he is good at

Ben Victory stated:

Chale now de3 you are going far. Stop all this feminine things

Rolland Nana Odikro stated:

After the Covid vaccine things has really change in this country Ghana including our culture

Anita Debrah Kissi stated:

Ghanaians and dream killing.ohh no. There is this black American actor midea, we watch and accept his craft. Yet we will never allow our own to shine. Why?Akonoba is naturally born with female behaviour. He does it effortlessly. Let's allow him to do his best.

