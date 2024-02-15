Kumawood actor Lil Win has subtly replied to actress Martha Ankomah with a funny video of Asiedu Nketiah speaking about going to court and the types of people who do so

This comes after Ankomah's legal team filed a lawsuit against Lil Win by serving him with a writ

Many people reacted to the post as they advised Lil Win

Kumawood actor Lil Win has subtly replied to actress Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against him with a funny video of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, aka General Mosquito.

Lil Win subtly replies to Martha Ankomah after she sued him

The old video of General Mosquito was captured during an interview on Joy News, where he spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and how the Akufo-Addo government was handling it.

The snippet of the interview shared that had many people concluding it was a reply to Martha Ankomah's lawsuit was when General Mosquito said:

"Somebody taking you to court does not make you guilty. Any idiot can take you to court. But it is the judges who would decide whether the case is sensible or not. And that is the process we have in Ghana."

However, in the caption of the post, Lil Win had the following words to say:

As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the Ghanaian people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution.

The Kumawood actor also added that acting is his life and that the movie industry in the country will live long.

Below is the post Lil Win made to subtly reply to Martha Ankomah's lawsuit.

Reactions to Lil Win's reply to Martha Ankomah after she sued him

Below are reactions to Lil Win's post concerning the writ he was served by Martha Ankomah.

kenchopirlo said:

U r guilty , u tarnished her image , if she works for a brand, u could damage her contract , and she gotta sue u for that, but because u r an illiterate shoemaker , u have no idea of the law, nti gyimiii saa, de village u from really dey worry I, see village guy Wey want insult accra girl. When she started, whrr were u? Little bit

updateking_ said:

The God of Martha Ankomah arise…

dierich_is_a_megastar said:

The face of kumahood,she will regret taken this to this level

ybf_muslem said:

Eii, Something is coming small small

jamestown_blogger said:

You have already won the case

ghanachalie said:

But what you did wasn't right ....if she's not interested , we have different actress who can play the same role better ......

jr_ayew said:

LilWin is part of the stubborn academy

"Stupid idiot": Lil Win angrily descends on 'disrespecful' Martha Ankomah in vid

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' descended heavily on actress Martha Ankomah in a new video which is going viral online.

According to Lil Win, Ankomah sought to belittle the Kumawood industry when one director reached out to give her a job.

For him, the actress was not much of a star for her to belittle him and other Kumawood stars and thus blasted her mercilessly.

