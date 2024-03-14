Highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, aka KK Kabobo, has died following his battle with liver disease

Kabobo passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Thursday, March 14, 2024

During his illness, a fundraising campaign was set up to help him pay for his medical expenses

Highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, aka KK Kabobo, has died following a severe illness.

He passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, according to Citi News reports.

Singer Wendy Shay also visited the ailing musician before his death. Source: Samuel Kwame Quaye

KK Kabobo had been battling liver disease before his death.

The highlife musician is known for his hit song “Onyame Ahu”.

During his illness, a fundraising campaign was set up to help him pay for his medical expenses.

Kaakyire Agyemang broke the news of Kabobo's ailing condition on Monday, February 26, 2024, by sharing photos of the veteran musician looking pale and emaciated.

Former President John Dramani Mahama showed support by donating GH¢5,000.

Singer Wendy Shay also donated GH¢10,000 towards the treatment and visited the ailing musician.

Speaking after the donation, Wendy Shay urged her colleagues in the music industry and other Ghanaians to emulate her gesture by supporting the ailing man.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) also extended financial support to aid the musician's treatment.

KK Kabobo was a Professional Musicians Association of Ghana member and served as a copyright management team board member.

He gained fame in 1978 and established his first band, Explosive Jets.

Before his music career, he worked as a pupil teacher for two years.

