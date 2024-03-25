Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui showed off her brand-new Cartier watch she bought while on a trip to Dubai worth over GH¢100k

Seasoned actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui flaunted her brand new Santos de Cartier watch in a video.

Fella Makafui showed off her brand-new luxury watch

Fella Makafui flaunted the red bouquet of roses she bought herself, which lay next to the box of the Santos de Cartier watch.

She unboxed the luxury watch and wore it on her left hand, showing it off in the video.

In the caption of the post, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Medikal noted that she wanted to treat herself to an expensive item, so she decided to go in for a Cartier watch. She wrote:

Ain’t nothing wrong in spoiling yourself #cartier #unboxing

According to the official website of Cartier, the luxury watch goes for $7,750 (GH¢101,129.44), and the price varies based on customisation, such as the strap, case size, case material, etc.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui unboxing her brand-new Santos de Cartier watch.

Reactions as Fella Makafui flaunted a luxury Cartier watch

The video shared on the Instagram page of Fella Makafui got many people admiring her luxury lifestyle.

Many others pleaded with her in the comments for her to take them in as her friends so they could enjoy such an extravagant lifestyle.

Below are the comments:

damaris_blaq1 said:

Life is not that hard baby

milliyt said:

Can we be friends or sisters

abdullahramzia said:

that is my rich auntie ....enjoy dear

adjoasaltpod said:

Absolutely nothing wrong with it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️spoil yourself biko

kanzogh_ said:

Bhoo bhoo u too promise urself a flower ok happy urself

rozi_wearhouse said:

Sis u deserve it ❤

iamsarponmaa5 said:

Maaa yinaaa president ❤️

vanessa_gyimah said:

A beautyyyy

