Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui went on a private helicopter ride in Dubai and shared a video of her experience on Instagram

Throughtout the ride, she looked excited and was all-smiles and when the ride was over, she was seen galloping and twirling in the video

Many people admired ehr luxury lifestyle and wished to be like her in future

Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui flaunted her luxury lifestyle in a video where she went on an expensive helicopter ride in Dubai.

Fella Makafui on a helicopter ride in Dubai. Image credit: @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui goes on a helicopter ride in Dubai

In the video, Fella Makafui was overjoyed to go on the adventure. She was all smiles as she jumped onto the helicopter.

The helicopter ride gave her a bird's eye view of certain locations in Dubai, which she did not disclose in the social media post.

Bragging about her luxury lifestyle, Mrs Frimpong asked her fervent followers how they were doing since she was doing well and enjoying her expensive lifestyle. In the caption, she wrote:

I’ve been good, How about you?

Below is a video of Fella Makafui on a helicopter ride in Dubai.

Reactions as Fella Makafui goes on a helicopter ride in Dubai

Media personalities Felicia Osei and MzGee, music duo Dope Nation and many of Fella Makafuis fans gushed over her luxury lifestyle.

Below are the reactions of many of her Instagram followers:

osei__felicia said:

Whaaaat❤❤❤ different level, different style

iammzgee said:

Nye si, living the life ❤

ghdopenation said:

We have been good too❤️

vicamichaels said:

Fella Fella Fella! Next time take me along ok

solomon_adu_gyamfi said:

Can i have those jordans ?

amgarmani said:

Oh Whaat

amg_blacko said:

The lifestyle cost na you no know ❤️

