Ja Rule has achieved the purpose for which he recently visited Ghana with his wife

The rapper had announced his plans to construct a basic school building in Nuaso,

After breaking grounds for the project, Ja Rule thronged back to Accra for a party with top stars, including Black Sherif

American rapper Ja Rule arrived in Ghana on April 9 with his wife, Aisha Atkins, to whom he has been married for the past 23 years.

The rapper took his wife to the newly-refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park after they received a warm welcome from the Ghana Tourism Authority and Beyond The Return Office.

The rapper joins a growing list of global superstars, including Michael Blackson and Memphis Depay, who have taken a key interest in Ghana's education sector.

Black Sherif parties with Ja Rule Photo source: x/OgFarouk, X/CelebrityBlogger

Source: Twitter

Ja Rule jams after planting a school in Ghana

In a post shared by Ja Rule, the reaper announced his intentions to travel to Nuaso in the Eastern Region for the launch ceremony of the school project.

After a successful event which saw him enjoying the company of locals in Nuaso, Ja Rule came to Accra for a well-publicised party at Ace Night Club.

The party brought together scores of Ghanaian personalities, including Smallgod and Black Sherif, who performed his collaboration with OdumoduBlvk, Wotowoto seasoning.

Several videos from the event have surfaced online, where Ja Rule was spotted having a good time as he drew the curtain on his trip to Ghana.

Fans talk about Ja Rule's stay in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they talked about Ja Rule's latest trip to Ghana.

@NYBrifo wrote:

The money dem dey fly nu ebi who ein own

@Dongils77 said:

Smallgod edo Aa smbro dey force am sey make he sing?

Michael Blackson takes a tour of his educational facility in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Hollywood comedian Michael Blackson, who also owns a school in Ghana.

On his recent trip to the country, the comedian took a delegation to his new school. The comedian played with the kids when he was given a tour of the school in Agona Nsabaa, the hometown of his Ghanaian mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh