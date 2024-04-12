An old video of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo getting scared to ride a boat on a movie set has surfaced online amidst news surrounding the death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope

Mr Dumelo was on the boat with Don Little, Lil Win, Adjetey Anang, and two others; however, they proceeded to film the scene without him after he raised safety concerns

Many people applauded Mr Dumelo for standing firm with his decision

An old video of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo getting off a boat during the filming of a movie over safety concerns has resurfaced amidst news of the death of Nigerian actor Junior Pope, who unfortunately died through such.

In the video, the moment the boat was about to be pushed into the lake, John Dumelo shouted, stood up and got off the wooden boat.

He expressed his displeasure with the lack of safety for the actors who were supposed to film a scene on the lake while on the boat.

The actors with him on the boat included Don Little, Lil Win, Adjetey Anang, and two others. They all held fake guns and were dressed in black to signify they were going to war.

All the actors were comfortable on the boat, and they tried to convince Mr Dumelo that it was safe. Towards the end of the video, Mr Dumelo said he would not be a part of that scene.

The directors and other persons on set proceeded to shoot the scene as the boat was pushed into the lake.

Many people applauded John Dumelo for standing by his decision not to go on the adventure on the boat over safety concerns.

Others also highlighted the lack of protective gear, such as a life jacket and other safety measures that should have been in place during the filming of the movie.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

rjthelit said:

This video now makes a lot of sense let’s listen to our instincts more

kisskim88 said:

Period life is more precious than anything, if he has life, he will be available to shoot more movies well done John, your dad instinct is spot on

mcleargh said:

The moment you don’t feel right, just stop. It’s better to be called coward than to be mourned.

addyafrik said:

I thank God this video has made a lot of sense now.

akyewotv said:

Sometimes the heart speaks louder than your Brain

abena_nyabioye said:

Am rolling on the floor right now I am John in this scene cos me and water no get any business oooo

elevating_king_ said:

No life jacket una Dey play too much

