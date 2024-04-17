Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win, responded to a troll who accused her of being a husband snatcher

She danced and sang to a verse of Daddy Lumba's Mensei Da (Harry), with the lyrics being a direct reply to the troll

Many people in the comments were unhappy with trolls coming after her with such accusations, while others advised Maame Serwaa to enjoy her marriage

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, replied to a troll who called her out for being a husband snatcher.

Lil Win's wife replied to a troll on TikTok

The TikToker commented under one of the videos of Maame Serwaa on her official TikTok page, @ohemaaprettygold, by saying that she snatched Lil Win from his ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie.

"You married someone's husband, and you are happy," the troll wrote.

Responding to the troll, Maame Serwaa danced to highlife musician Daddy Lumba's Mensei Da (Harry). She sang the song word for word while flaunting her fine curves by turning around.

The part of the song she used had to do with finding love that others were envious of, which was a direct reply to the social media troll.

The part in Twi is below:

Ɔdɔ dɔ me na ɛyɛ wo ahi sei, Koo. Adeɛ yi sɛ obi dɔ obi a na ɛyɛ obi ahi kwa, twa wo yam, mmm. Woresu koraa na mereyɛ o, Koo. Adeɛ yi, deɛ wobɛyɛ biara, me ara na mete soɔ, mmm, ei. Mese me ne wo repre deɛn? Ɔdɔ baako a manya yi nti ara, nti ara na.

The English translation of the song is below:

Love loves me and it hurts you like this, Fight This Thing if someone loves someone it was just hurting someone, cut your heart, mmm. You're totally crying and I'm doing it o, Fight This Thing, whatever you do, I'm just sitting on it, mmm, ei. I mean what am I repreting with you? Just because of this one love I have, just because.

Below is a video of Maame Serwaa replying to a troll.

Reactions as Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa replied a troll

Many people in the comments advised trolls to desist from asking Maame Serwaa such questions since it was not the one who asked for her hand in marriage but rather Lil Win.

Many others also encouraged her to enjoy her marriage, while others talked about the joy she brings into the life of the Kumawood actor.

Below are the reactions to Maame Serwaa's TikTok video:

hemaayharbiggles said:

Eii Ghana every issue we have song for it

keturah Yeboah said:

When will some people learn to mind their own business. Obaa enjoy yourself

THUG LIFE❤️ said:

Ohemaa don’t mind anybody enjoy ur marriage I am envy with u

LeeSmiley said:

someone's husband married her, she didn't marry the man. Ghanaians plzzzzz leave her enjoy your marriage.

Adjowa ❤️born bad said:

Every woman will marry someone husband dat why we call it ex-husband de same applies to men

Matilda Asare said:

u are the most beautiful mother in the whole world because am a mother of five and i what it takes to train a child not to talk of two or more i love

Nana Akua Agyeiwaa Papabi said:

Ghana fo) ne nkurases3m is she de one force Kwadwo to marry her? Odo k) de3 Odo w). my dear enjoy ur marriage wai

"Gyae no ma Nyame": McBrown advises Lil Win's ex-wife after meeting at a funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown met Lil Win's ex-wife Patricia Afriyie at the funeral of Akwaboah Senior in Kumasi.

They were seen walking together, and in the later part of the video, Nana Ama McBrown advised her not to take things to heart.

Many people were awed by Patricia Afriyie's beauty and the advice McBrown shared with her.

