Movie critic Tony Asankomah has shared a biting review of Lil Win's star-studded movie, A Country Called Ghana

The review exposes the movie's production errors and missteps supervised by its director, Frank Fiifi Gharbin

Lil Win, who has shared his readiness to take critics on, is yet to react to Tony Asankomah's review

After weeks of hype, Ghanaian entertainer Lil Win premiered his star-studded project A Country Called Ghana on May 17 at the National Theatre, Accra.

The movie, which casts top Nollywood superstars including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Vicyor Osuwagu, is set to premiere in Kumasi next.

Ahead of the upcoming event, Tony Asankomah, a seasoned movie critic with GhMovieFreak has shared a review of Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Tony Asankomah rates Lil Win's new movie

In his review, Tony Asankomah described the movie as a challenging watch despite Lil Win's frantic efforts to after the narrative about the current state of Ghana’s struggling film industry.

Tony acknowledged that the movie's storyline showed some promise but was riddled with unnecessary distractions, glaring production errors and missteps despite its huge budget.

He also criticised the performance of actors like Ramsey Nouah, saying he was an awkward fit within the film’s context.

"It is riddled with plot holes, a muddled storyline and an unclear setting. I will score this film 4.5/10," the movie critic established in his review of Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana.

Netizens react to biting review of Lil Win's movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Tony Asankomah's review of Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana.

@JeffMadridista1 said:

Absolute cringefest?

@fuji_nero wrote:

Plenty movies dey Netflix wey no dey make sense. Allow Lilwin bro

@edward_marfo noted:

There is nothing like bad press in the movie industry so make dem keep talking more sef ego generate more views besides no one knows that guy sef ebe u dey put am on now sef for mentioning him

@Yawborti1 added:

I hope this person came through to watch, so he has the right to talk about it. Lil win made it clear if you don’t come, just don’t talk about it and that’s simple my negga.

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon from attending his premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had taken his beef with Kwadwo Sheldon to another level, banning the Youtuber from attending the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win mentioned that even if Sheldon purchased a ticket, he would not be allowed inside the movie theatre.

