Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown talked about her love for Ghanaian foods in a viral TikTok video

In the video, she was seen preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and soup while on vacation in Dubai

Many people admired her love for food, while others talked about her promoting Ghanaian foods abroad

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown proved she could enjoy her favourite Ghanaian delicacy while vacationing in Dubai.

Nana Ama McBrown prepared fufu while in Dubai

In a video, Nana Ama McBrown is captured preparing fufu using neat fufu, a powdered mixture of cassava and plantain, the main ingredients.

She was captured stirring the fufu mixture on the stove with such energy to ensure she achieved the right consistency regarding the smoothness and texture she wanted.

The star actress and mother of Baby Maxin later dished out a portion of the cooked fufu into a bowl and served it with soup filled with lots of meat.

Mrs McBrown Mensah enjoyed the delicious meal with great joy in a video she shared on her TikTok page. In the caption, she used hashtags such as Food Mama and Ghana Food to describe her love for the local delicacy.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown preparing fufu while vacationing in Dubai.

Reactions to the video of Nana Ama McBrown preparing fufu in Dubai

Many people in the comment section talked about The Empress' love for food, while others talked about her promoting Neat Fufu abroad.

Below are the lovely reactions from Ghanaians to the video:

