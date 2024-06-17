Afronita, while walking in the streets of London, was spotted by a dad who was excited to see her and interacted with the dancer

The excited dad called his two sons who were close by to say hi to Afronita, introduced them to her, and took photos with her

The dancer shared the beautiful moment on her Instagram story, sharing her excitement about the love she has received from her fans

Popular Ghanaian dancer Afronita, in a video, had a delightful encounter with fans while walking in London. The dancer, who recently placed third on the Britain's Got Talent show alongside her partner Abigail Dromo, was spotted by a father who could not contain his excitement.

While Afronita was taking a walk on the streets, the father recognised her and quickly called his two sons over. The boys, who were nearby, ran to their father's side to meet the dance star. The father introduced his sons to Afronita, who could not stop smiling. The family was thrilled to meet Afronita and eagerly took photos with her.

Afronita engaged in a hearty conversation with the family, who were equally excited to see her. Later, Afronita shared the encounter on her Instagram story, expressing her happiness and gratitude for the support she receives from fans. She added a video from the encounter.

Afronita's success on Britain's Got Talent has significantly increased her popularity. She recently organised a private dance class in the city and opened up about the numerous requests that have been pouring in for dance lessons after her BGT exploits. Many Ghanaians have thrown their weight behind the dancer.

Afronita gets interviewed

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Afronita is set to feature on the Access All Arena show after her exploits at the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent.

The dancer, who placed third alongside her partner, Abigail, was featured in a photo shared by Access All-Arena. The caption indicated that the interview had been conducted.

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were happy to see Afronita gaining international media attention.

