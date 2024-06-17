Stonebwoy was billed to usher in Samartex's new era as this season, Ghana Premier League champion

The musician arrived in Samreboi in a military aircraft flown by military-trained pilots

Videos from his arrival and performance in Samreboi have popped up online, impressing scores of fans

Samartex 1996 has been crowned champions of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season for the first time in the club's 27-year history.

The club scheduled a chain of events to celebrate their milestone, including a concert in Samerboi headlined by Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy.

Videos from Stonebwoy's stint in Samreboi have popped up online, earning him significant praise from fans.

Stonebwoy arrives on a military flight

In 2019, Stonebwoy performed in Samreboi for the first time. Five years later, the musician returned to the community with a grand entry to share in Samartex FC's football milestone.

Stonebwoy arrived in an aircraft chauffeured by military-trained pilots with the club's authorities waiting on his landing.

The reigning Artiste of the Year stormed the streets to connect with the fans before the concert.

On stage, he unpacked his catalogue of hit tracks, serenading the already charged audience with his latest single, Your Body, his first since winning the Artiste of the Year award for the second time in his career.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's stint in Samreboi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's arrival and performance in Samreboi.

@OdenehoRichard said:

Gad of music I love you daddy yo ❤️

@DagaduMawu92192 wrote:

From Ghana to the world

@Mr_Tekyi noted:

Thank you for the great performance I really enjoyed and is my first time seeing you perform. I really enjoyed your performance Samreboi we love you

@Nassagyemangjnr noted:

Home and Abroad performance. Ebi u Dey control ✌️

@BhimNativesGh remarked:

Biggest from the Motherland ❤️

@DjScientific3 added:

You're winning the Artist Of The Year again.

Stonebwoy's kids mesmerise him on Father's Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, had eulogised their father with a video of them reliving their father's most memorable statements and expressions.

Over the past few years, Jidula and Janam have amassed a huge following online as they document their best childhood moments.

