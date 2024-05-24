Ghanaian actor Lil Win was tasked to read a script for a radio commercial during an interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Akoma FM

Lil Win tried to read the script fluently but sought the help of others in the studio to help him pronounce certain words

The video got many people laughing hard, while others rated his reading skills

Ghanaian actor Lil Win got many people laughing hard when he tried to read a radio commercial script during a live interview.

Lil Win reading at his interview on Akoma FM. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter tested the reading skills of Lil Win

During Lil Win's interview on Akoma 87.9FM, the radio presenter decided to test the reading proficiency of the Kumawood actor.

The radio presenter then gave Lil Win a script for a radio commercial known as a jingle. Unfortunately for the listeners and the radio presenter, the actor could not read the script smoothly.

Lil Win, the movie producer for A Country Called Ghana, mentioned one word after another and even asked others in the studio to help him pronounce a word.

This got everyone laughing hard in the studio, and even the radio presenter was awed that the Ghanaian actor could not read such a simple script.

Meanwhile, Lil Win, in the past, has struggled to speak English fluently in the past because he always opts for Twi, his local dialect, which he is comfortable speaking.

Below is a video of Lil Win attempting to read a radio commercial script perfectly.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win attempting to read a script for a jingle

Many people in the comment section applauded Lil Win as they rated his reading skills very high. Many said they were surprised he could at least mention some of the words they thought should have been challenging.

Below are the reactions from fans to the video shared by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku:

doller_be_coinz said:

God bless him ❤️certificate no Dey put food on table he’s blessed

mharmie_safoah said:

He’s actually intelligent

megarichjnr said:

I laugh enter NDC office wey I shout kukorudu

alexander_nesta_ said:

Whoever typed this, needs school more than Lil Win....

cutiesmothercaregh said:

He really tried with the reading.

akosuaa20 said:

I didn't think he could read at all. I think he has done well

overwisegh said:

money don't know who go school or not lol

cliq_fotos said:

PIP s3n lol hehehee DON WIZZY lol @officiallilwin way3 adi333 paaa lol

Man painted his body to support Lil Win's movie premiere, got bounced at the gate

YEN.com.gh reported that a man went viral after he painted his body to show support for Kumawood actor Lil Win as he premiered his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Unfortunately for the man, he was escorted out of the premises since he did not have a ticket to watch the movie.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others wondered why he did not buy a ticket for the movie premiere.

Source: YEN.com.gh