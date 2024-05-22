A man has gone viral after he painted his body to show support for Kumawood actor Lil Win as he premiered his movie, A Country Called Ghana

Unfortunately for the man, he was escorted out of the premises since he did not have a ticket to watch the movie

The video got many people laughing hard, while others wondered why he did not buy a ticket for the movie premiere

A man who painted his body to support Kumawood actor Lil Win's movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana went viral after he was bounced at the National Theatre on May 17, 2024.

Man who painted his body got bounced at Lil Win's movie premiere

In the video, the man was spotted standing at the staircase as he threw words at the bouncers for escorting him out of the premises.

According to reports, he was escorted out of the premises because he did not have a ticket to watch the movie.

In disbelief, the man stood outside as onlookers took their smartphones to record him showing support to Lil Win despite his disappointment at the entrance.

For his costume, the man wore a black skirt, painted his legs blue and yellow, and painted his left hand blue and the right yellow. The man, a staunch fan of Lil Win, painted his face black and wore a blonde wig. He painted his body red and wrote the name of the movie in black ink.

Below is a video of the man arriving at the National Theatre for Lil Win's movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana.

Reactions to the video of a man who painted his body for Lil Win's movie premiere got bounced

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video:

@kobe_boujee88 said:

Chairman come movie premiere he no buy ticket ….. Lil Win then n team no try at all

@Kobbyplasty1 said:

He figa say them dey do "Clown " competition for der Sia man

$paceKadet✝️ said:

but he get money buy paint

Kweku Element.. said:

When did blue become part of the Ghana flag?.. Kyerɛsɛ this country deɛ everybody Dey do ein own thing ooo

mrcrossland1 said:

Masa go and sit down somewhere

Below is another video of the man who painted his body for Lil Win's movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana.

