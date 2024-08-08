Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye shared a behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming movie, A Night With My Ex

The movie features seasoned actress Gloria Sarfo, and in the video, they both shared their excitement with many eager fans

Many people hailed Tracey Boakye for choosing Gloria for the role, while others have predicted the movie will be a blockbuster

Star actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has teased her fervent fans about featuring celebrated actress Gloria Sarfo in another movie, A Night With My Ex, days after hitting 100,000 subs on YouTube and earning the Silver Play Button.

Tracey Boakye features Gloria Sarfo in new movie

Taking to her Instagram page to share a snippet of them on set, Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo shared their excitement. The post also showed Gloria Sarfo kissing a handsome young man passionately.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah noted that the video was captured on the first day of filming and encouraged her loyal fans to watch out for its release.

"A Night with My Ex! New Movie alert ‼️ @shakira_movie_production 🎬 Day 1 @gloriaosarfo @peterritchiegh @lickynickygh"

Gloria Sarfo reacts to Tracey Boakye's post

Reacting to the video in the comment section, Gloria Sarfo expressed her excitement about starring in another movie produced by Tracey Boakye. She wrote:

"We GO AGAIN 💃🏾🔥🌟🎬🎉🔥💃🏾"

Below is a behind-the-scenes video of Tracey Boakye's new movie:

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's new movie

Many people applauded Tracey Boakye for choosing Gloria Sarfor for the movie as they talked about her being the right choice for the role.

Below are the reactions:

akosua_twi_tikya said:

"My Glowwwwww at it again, with Tracey it's going to be great."

peterritchiegh said:

"It is burning 🔥 serious some exes can be something something papa

nanayere11 said:

"Gloria I love her movies, very talented"

aboagyewaapapbi said:

"The best actress for this movie"

house_of_ade3pena said:

"GLORIA SARFO AGAIN I CAN'T WAIT"

queenz_gallery said:

"You are doing soo well,great storylines.I have watched all your movies on utude.More grease to your elbow 💪"

Tracey Boakye stars Juliet Ibrahim in movie

YEN.com.gh also reported that Tracey Boakye's fans were excited at her featuring seasoned actress Juliet Ibrahim in her upcoming movie.

Behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the new movie - titled Deception - have emerged on social media as they applauded the actress.

Many of Tracey Boakie's fans also expressed their excitement and anticipation for the release of the movie, which was set for December 2023.

