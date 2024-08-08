Star actress Tracey Boakye could not contain her excitement after clocking 100,000 subscribers on YouTube

The founder of Shakira Movie Production shared an up close view of the YouTube Silver Play Button that was awarded to her by YouTube

Many people gushed over the sparkling award and encouraged her to do more movies since they loved them

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye shared an up-close photo of her YouTube Silver Play Button. The award is given to a YouTuber who hits the 100,000 subscribers milestone.

A closer view of Tracey Boakye's YouTube Silver Play Button. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye and @shakira_movie_production

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye flaunts her YouTube 100k Subs award

Star actress, after announcing on Instagram that she had marked the 100,000 subscribers count on YouTube, shared an up-close photo of the YouTube plaque.

The silver plaque has the name of her YouTube channel, Tracey Boakye TV, and a short message dedicating the award to her.

In the caption of the post, she thanked her fans for supporting her and watching her movies, as well as her crew, past and present, for making that happen.

"Thank you 🙏 Family. @shakira_movie_production this is for us! 100,000 subscribers on traceyboakyetv (YouTube) I LOVE U ALL. God bless you 🙏❤️"

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye's success comes weeks after she was adjudged the Best Actress at the just-ended 2024 edition of the Great Excellence Movie Awards.

Closer view of Tracey's YouTube Silver Play Button.

Tracey Boakye celebrating her YouTube subs.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Tracey Boakye

Congratulatory messages poured in for Tracey Boakye as she announced the major milestone for her YouTube channel. Others already started a campaign for her to hit the one million stride.

Others also shared positive reviews about her movies as they encouraged her to do more and reach greater heights.

Below are the reactions from fans:

minalyntouch said:

"Congratulations Yaa Baby. ❤️😍"

nanaamashakespeare said:

"Congratulations Queen💖💖The sky is your limit"

exhibiting_mummys_recipes said:

"Congratulations to us👏 1 million soon 😍"

abenadublin said:

"You deserve it every movie is well organised ❤️❤️❤️❤️congrats keep doing it the sky is your limit👏👏"

mz_nama said:

"Congratulations to us .we have done so well. God bless all the crew members and mehnnnn the cast are superb"

mrs._mummuniof4 said:

"Well done and deserved 🙌🏾👏🏾🫶🏾❣️🙏🏾Congratulations Madam 🥰😍🥳"

Tracey Boakye and her kids vacation in the US

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Tracey Boakye took her kids to a waterpark for a fun-filled day as part of their vacation activities in the US.

The actress recently toured Hollywood with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamaoh, and her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

The post excited many of her Instagram fans, who expressed their admiration for the actress and her family.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh