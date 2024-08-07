A video trending on social media has shown Amakye Dede performing for some influential political figures

The highlife legend performed at this year's Founders' Day event for the Ghanaian presidency at Jubilee House

The video of Amakye Dede performing at the luncheon drew sharp criticism from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian highlife legend Amakye Dede received social media backlash for performing at a recent event at the Jubilee House on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The presidency held a luncheon event at the Jubilee House to mark Ghana's 2024 Founders' Day celebrations.

Many important Ghanaian political figures attended the event, including President Akufo-Addo, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, the Chief of Staff, and other senior citizens.

Amakye Dede also attended as the guest music performer.

Amakye Dede performs at Jubilee House

In a trending social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the highlife legend was spotted serenading the attendees with a catalogue of his classics as President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries trooped to the dancefloor to showcase their dance moves.

The video agitated many Ghanaians on social media, who criticised Amakye Dede for associating himself with political figures in Ghana.

They also accused the highlife legend of taking money to perform for the president at the event despite the country's economic hardships. Others also criticised the president and his government for organising the event.

Below is the video of Amakye Dede performing his classic songs at the Founders' Day event at the Jubilee House:

Reactions to Amakye Dede's Jubilee House show

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below.

@DarkwahDavid commented:

"We go cancel Amakye Dede, we no go listen his music again! Why did he sing for Akufo Addo and NPP?"

@conerstone87 commented:

"Amakye agye sika puduo sei bam😂😂😂🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡."

@okameyaw commented:

"This luncheon is an exercise in futility. It won’t stand the test of time."

@coolestisaiah commented:

"Chale them dey enjoy wanna money o herh😂😂🔥🔥."

@dontwixGH commented:

"Amakye Dede always Cashing out regardless who is the President."

