US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur Mama Dollars turned many heads online when she shared adorable pictures slaying in a bird-themed look for ther 50th birthday

The look was inspired by Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo which she wore in 2019

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans celebrated her by sharing sweet messages in the comment section of the post

American based Ghanaian entrepreneur Mama Dollars marked her 50th birthday on Augsut 5, 2024 and she slayed in a silver star-studded gown in photos.

Mama Dollars draws inspiration from Nana Akua Addo's 2019 outfit for her 50th birthday. Image Credit: @nanaakuaaddo and @mama.dollars

Source: Instagram

Mama Dollars' 50th birthday look inspiration

For her 50th birthday, Mama Dollars decided to drew inspiration from Ghnanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo's look from 2019.

The only difference between both looks was that Mama Dollars designed her in silver, while that of Nana Akua was snow white.

The theme for the look was a bird, with the body of the dress designed with several semi-circles patched together to give the effect of a bird's feathers. The sleeves had two birds on each shoulder.

Drafting an emotional caption on her Instagram page, the curvy Mama Dollars recounted the story of her birth and the challenges her mother endured during labour.

Concluding her touching story, she noted that it was her 50th birthday and gave praises to God. She wrote,

"All I can say is, happy 50th birthday to me! God has been good, and I am a living testimony. Pics by @gee_q_photos Mua @_poppinbeats Hair by @ohemma_j"

Mama Dollars' birthday photos.

Birthday wishes poured in for Mama Dollars

Actor Kalybos, media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, actress Tracey Boakye and many Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section of Mama Dollars' post to celebrate her. They dropped heartwarming messages, while toehrs gushed over her beautiful birthday look.

Below are the birthday wishes:

kalybos1 said:

More and more of everything. Cheers 🥂 to LIFE

akumaamamazimbi said:

More Greatness More Years More Blessings Happy Birthday To My Dear Queen ❤️

tracey_boakye said:

You’re beautiful 😍! 50 looks soo good on you! Happy birthday 🎂. God bless your new age. 🙏🏿❤️

emeliabrobbey said:

Happy birthday beautiful 🤩 many more blessings

iammzgee said:

Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂🎈🎉 Mama Dollar! Many more blessings ma 😍

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

Herr! You don't mean! Wow! God has been really good to you. 50 looks 40

donna.green7 said:

Happy Birthday Beautiful Queen Sister And May God Bless You To Have Many Many More ❤️👸🏾🎂🥳🎊🎉

lizzyaddai said:

Happy Blessed Birthday Mrs Agyekum Papapaa, May God Bless You Enjoy Your Day 🎊🎉🍾🎂🎂🍾🍾🎁🎁🎁

Below are photos of Nana Akua Addo's look from 2019.

Source: YEN.com.gh