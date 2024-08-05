Mama Dollars Copies Nana Akua Addo's 2019 Style For Her 50th Birthday, Peeps Drool over Photos
- US-based Ghanaian entrepreneur Mama Dollars turned many heads online when she shared adorable pictures slaying in a bird-themed look for ther 50th birthday
- The look was inspired by Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo which she wore in 2019
- Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans celebrated her by sharing sweet messages in the comment section of the post
American based Ghanaian entrepreneur Mama Dollars marked her 50th birthday on Augsut 5, 2024 and she slayed in a silver star-studded gown in photos.
Mama Dollars' 50th birthday look inspiration
For her 50th birthday, Mama Dollars decided to drew inspiration from Ghnanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo's look from 2019.
The only difference between both looks was that Mama Dollars designed her in silver, while that of Nana Akua was snow white.
The theme for the look was a bird, with the body of the dress designed with several semi-circles patched together to give the effect of a bird's feathers. The sleeves had two birds on each shoulder.
Drafting an emotional caption on her Instagram page, the curvy Mama Dollars recounted the story of her birth and the challenges her mother endured during labour.
Concluding her touching story, she noted that it was her 50th birthday and gave praises to God. She wrote,
"All I can say is, happy 50th birthday to me! God has been good, and I am a living testimony. Pics by @gee_q_photos Mua @_poppinbeats Hair by @ohemma_j"
Mama Dollars' birthday photos.
Birthday wishes poured in for Mama Dollars
Actor Kalybos, media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, actress Tracey Boakye and many Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section of Mama Dollars' post to celebrate her. They dropped heartwarming messages, while toehrs gushed over her beautiful birthday look.
Below are the birthday wishes:
kalybos1 said:
More and more of everything. Cheers 🥂 to LIFE
akumaamamazimbi said:
More Greatness More Years More Blessings Happy Birthday To My Dear Queen ❤️
tracey_boakye said:
You’re beautiful 😍! 50 looks soo good on you! Happy birthday 🎂. God bless your new age. 🙏🏿❤️
emeliabrobbey said:
Happy birthday beautiful 🤩 many more blessings
iammzgee said:
Happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂🎈🎉 Mama Dollar! Many more blessings ma 😍
afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:
Herr! You don't mean! Wow! God has been really good to you. 50 looks 40
donna.green7 said:
Happy Birthday Beautiful Queen Sister And May God Bless You To Have Many Many More ❤️👸🏾🎂🥳🎊🎉
lizzyaddai said:
Happy Blessed Birthday Mrs Agyekum Papapaa, May God Bless You Enjoy Your Day 🎊🎉🍾🎂🎂🍾🍾🎁🎁🎁
Below are photos of Nana Akua Addo's look from 2019.
Mama Dollars rocked a white dress that covered her face
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur based in the United States of America, Mama Dollars, went viral with her striking look at a baby christening.
The famous style influencer looked flamboyant in a stylish dress and black platform shoes to the star-studded event in Kumasi.
Some social media users have reacted to Mama Dollar's elegant look and hairstyle after top bloggers shared the videos online.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.