Many of Tracey Boakye's fans were excited that she had starred seasoned actress Juliet Ibrahim in her upcoming move, Deception

Behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the new movie have emerged on social media as they applauded Tracey Boakye

Many of her fans also shared excitement and anticipation for the release date of the movie in December 2023

A video of multiple award-winning actress Juliet Ibrahim featuring in a new movie produced by Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has excited many people on social media.

Juliet Ibrahim, Tracey Boakye and her husband on a movie set. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye and @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

Juliet Ibrahim stars in Tracey Boakye's new movie

The movie is titled Deception and is set to premiere on Tracey Boakye TV on YouTube in December 2023.

A video of Juliet Ibrahim, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah on set together with the crew from Shakira Movie Production melted many hearts.

Many people are looking forward to the movie being released so that they can enjoy it during the Christmas festivities.

Ghanaians show excitement in seeing Juliet Ibrahim feature in Tracey Boakye's new movie

Many people applauded Tracey Boakye for introducing A-list actresses such as Juliet Ibrahim into her movies.

mz_frimpomah said:

You’re doing a good job! I’ve enjoyed some of your new movies, keep going

itsjulietgh said:

Wao...a blend of old gees in the industry and up coming new acts will revamp the movie industry kudos Mrs. Ntiamoah❤️. You work so hard, God bless you to do more for the industry

adomba_blesso said:

You are really reviving the Ghallyhood, well done Obaa Yaa

simplyeaa said:

Another Banga

vanessa_chiugo said:

Can't wait to watch my favorite human @julietibrahim

obaaabenah said:

I'm waiting for the one that features Gloria Sarfo pleaseeeee and I know this one will be nice too can't wait

Some behind the scenes pictures from the movie Deception produced by Mrs Tracey Boakye Badu Ntiamoah.

Source: YEN.com.gh