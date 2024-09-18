Veteran actor Emmanuel France has passed away and he joined the list of several Nollywood stars who have died recently

The actor is known for his signature white beard and has been in the industry for decades before his passing

His death made his fans nostalgic as they recalled some of his movie roles while he was alive and those he featured with

Veteran Nollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Emmanuel France is no more. He has been reported dead.

His colleague and filmmaker Olufemi Ogedengbe announced his death on Monday, September 16, 2024, via his Instagram account.

Veteran Nollywood actor Emmanuel France is reported dead in Nigeria. Photo source: @hitz1039fm

Details of his death are sketchy, but Ogedengbe paid tribute to him saying:

“Rest in peace to one of Nollywood legends uncle Emmanuel France, One of the actors I took to Tanzania in 2006, Shot three movies with him: Cross MY Sin, She Is My Sister & THE Director.”

He was 84 years old!

Netizens react to Emmanuel France's death

Coming on the back of the deaths Mr Ibu, Junior Pope and others, the news of Emmanuel France's death threw many movie lovers into sadness. Some shared their memories of him

@ejokeokpan said:

"This man that acted EXILE is gone. May his soul rest in peace."

@ada.esther.1213 said:

"I remember him in Super Story and some other movies. Rest well sir."

@selles_mindset said:

"Ooh Gosh! May his Soul Rest In Peace Eternally."

@abu.diarra.77 said:

"I remember him in Domitila may his soul rest in peace."

@anita_hogan_mak_ said:

"He was indeed kind soul. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@officialolasunkanmioyedele said:

"Rest well legendary sir."

@joyagbor_bigjay said:

"Beautiful Soul , Rest in Peace sir."

swayerqueen_reign said:

"Is this not the man that asked Genevieve what is her normenclature in one movie that Genevieve was a mad pregnant woman."

ada.esther.1213 said

"I remember him in super story and some other movies 😢 Rest well sir."

Actor Albert Jackson-Davis dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ace Ghanaian actor Albert Jackson-Davis had died after battling an undisclosed illness.

The news of his unfortunate death was confirmed on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Akunku Dake.

The post triggered sadness among Ghanaians on social media as many expressed surprise at the news.

