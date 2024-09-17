30-year-old Kwadwo Sheldon is believed to have flown out of the country after his recent birthday

This comes after the renowned YouTuber shared a new photo with a cryptic caption on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the YouTuber

Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon turned 30 on September 14. With over 100 million total views, the YouTuber has become one of Ghana's most successful and highly sought-after digital brands.

His company, Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, now produces about six lines of content, including the infamous Yawa of the Day and the Breakdown with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Kwadwo Sheldon relishes his time abroad after 30th birthday. Photo source: Facebook/KwadwoSheldon

Source: Facebook

Talking about his strides with content creation, Sheldon explained that it took not only controversy but dedication and consistent focus to get to his level.

Fans and colleagues flooded social media with well wishes as Kwadwo Sheldon celebrated his 30th birthday.

The occasion also saw a reunion between Kwadwo Sheldon and his controversial former employee, Big Paradise.

A few days after Sheldon's 30th birthday celebration, the YouTuber shared a photo of him dining in a restaurant abroad with the caption.

His post, which many believe was from a recent trip to the US after he turned 30.

Fans react to Sheldon's photo abroad

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwadwo Sheldon's posts.

@DCCORE88 said:

"Just look at how NPP had transformed kojo dingo’s life eii 👀"

@AQuin62331 wrote:

"So as you dey talk stay in the country all na your visa dey your hand, asure say the second you receive am naa wey you make that post, okukuseku😭🤣"

@rache16348 noted:

"You're dining with your wife. I can see her reflection"

@MysteryDarko remarked:

"Eiii Rydee u Dey fly pass housefly"

@critikalll commented:

"Oh okay if veeybrp Dey chop for up who go chop Ghana ein chow.. 😅"

@YesutorQ added:

"Chairman go see ee woman for birthday treat 😊😇😇"

Sheldon defends Endurance Grand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had unlocked a new milestone as the most followed dancer on social media.

Kwadwo Sheldon clashed with a fan who made a snide remark about Endurance Grand's dual nationality.

Source: YEN.com.gh