Ace actor Albert Jackson-Davis has died after reportedly battling an undisclosed illness

The news of his death was confirmed on Facebook by the deceased's friend, Akunku Dake

The post triggered sadness among Ghanaians on social media as many expressed their surprise

The Ghanaian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor and creative, Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis, who passed away after battling an undisclosed illness.

The news of his death initially shared on Saturday, September 14, was confirmed by Akunu Dake, CEO of Heritage Development, in a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday, September 16.

Dake, a friend of the ace actor, shared a photo with Jackson-Davis reflecting on his friendship with Jackson-Davis and wrote:

"This is very difficult for me. Rest in peace my good friend and colleague Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis. Able Deputy Executive Director during our PANAFEST years in the 1990s."

Who is Albert Jackson-Davis?

Albert Jackson-Davis was renowned for his powerful on-screen performances, often portraying elite members of society. His unique acting style blended simplicity with class and set him apart in Ghanaian cinema. Colleagues and fans alike respected him for his mastery of dialogue delivery, characterized by his poised and articulate manner.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jackson-Davis appeared in several notable films, including Heritage Africa, The Storm, and the popular comedy My Very Ghanaian Wedding.

Ghanaians react to Jackson Davis' death

The news of the actor's death has since garnered an outpouring of grief from the public and fellow creatives.

ClassPee Della Russel said:

"Shocking. May God rest his soul."

Ruth Otuo said:

"Have my sympathies. This is so sad!"

Unity Ziorklui said:

"It is well, uncle. He is resting in peace."

Mike Amon-Kwafo said:

"I remember those days. I met Alberto, I called him BERTO, through you. I'm numbed, even though I knew he was battling with something life threatening. Ours was a supportive friendship, of mutual respect. We shared our frustrations also. As he checks out, to borrow Mike Cooke 's salute, our world loses some of its sparkle, carried on the back of a thankless generation."

