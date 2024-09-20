Mr Beautiful, in an interview, addressed the criticisms his colleague Lil Win gets from people

The actor shared that even though Lil Win is quick-tempered, many people criticise and hate him for unnecessary reasons

Mr Beautiful's remarks about Lil Win triggered reactions, with many people agreeing with the comic actor

Ghanaian comic actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, has spoken about the negative treatment his colleague Lil Win receives from critics.

Comic actor Mr Beautiful addresses his colleague Lil Win's critics over constant criticisms. Photo source: @mrbeautifuloriginal @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Mr Beautiful addresses Lil Win's critics

In a recent interview with media personality Fiifi Pratt, Mr Beautiful expressed his disappointment over the constant criticisms Lil Win gets in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The comic actor shared that despite being quick-tempered, his colleague is a good individual who constantly speaks the truth.

He said that Lil Win, whose A Country Called Ghana movie recently earned a nomination for an award in Brazil, gets unnecessary and unwarranted hate from his detractors and some sections of Ghanaians because of his good qualities.

He said:

"I know Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win). He is quick-tempered and stammers a bit. Anyone who stammers is quick-tempered, and every quick-tempered individual is good because they speak the truth. Because of that, people do not like Kwadwo (Lil Win)."

Mr Beautiful noted that he has a good relationship with Lil Win and sometimes negotiates and takes a low fee to appear in his movie projects. He added that people contact him via phone several times to notify him of the criticisms he receives from social media users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mr Beautiful's comments

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to agree with Mr Beautiful's remarks about the unnecessary criticisms Lil Win gets from people. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

EAGLE-LION commented:

"Majority of the Kumawood actors hate him because they never knew he could make it, and some also want him to be sleeping on the floor for them. Others hate him because of his success."

Asem nu ay3 sensitive commented:

"Sure, anyone having a quick temper is so kind."

Black Maya commented:

"Tell them."

Diamond commented:

"Very true."

Eben Kobina Paintsil commented:

"Tell them the truth, Father."

Mr Beautiful flaunts his family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Beautiful flaunted his family in a social media post. The actor shared photos of his beautiful daughters.

He shared the photo a few days after one of his daughters turned 13. On the 13-year-old's birthday, her father took to social media, showering her with sweet words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh