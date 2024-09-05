Lil Win, in a social media post, announced that his critically acclaimed movie, A Country Called Ghana, has bagged a nomination at the Olhar Film Festival in Brazil

The actor shared that the movie was nominated for the Best Film In The World category of the film festival after being selected from a list of 1900 submissions

Lil Win's latest recognition triggered reactions from fans who thronged to the comment section to congratulate him

Ghanaian actor Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana, has earned another nomination at an international film festival.

Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana earns a nomination at the 2024 Olhar Film Festival in Brazil. Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Facebook

Lil Win's movie bags nomination in Brazil

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the congratulatory message he received after his movie was nominated for the Best Film In The World award at the 2024 Olhar Film Festival. The event will take place from September 25 to 30 in Brazil.

The Kumawood actor noted that A Country Called Ghana, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, was shortlisted as one of the best 141 films from over 1,900 entries for this year's edition of the film event.

In the social media post, Lil Win expressed excitement and thanked God for the latest international recognition after the movie's premiere in May 2024.

He wrote:

"LILWINS MOVIE “A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA 👍 DIRECTED BY FRANK FIIFI GHARBIN, DIRECTOR ONE, NOMINATED FOR “BEST FILM IN THE WORLD AT THIS YEARS “OLHAR FILM FESTIVAL IN BRAZIL”.... OUT OF 1,900 SUBMISSIONS, A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA WAS AMONG THE BEST 141 FILMS THAT WAS SELECTED....TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🙏."

A Country Called Ghana, starring famous Nollywood actors Ramsey Nouah and Victor Oswuagu, was recently selected for screening at the Rivers International Film Festival in Nigeria.

Check out the social media post below:

Lil Win's movie nomination excites fans

The news of Lil Win's movie's latest nomination in Brazil triggered reactions from fans, who congratulated him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

zak_ibrah commented:

"No actor or actress comes close to Lilwin's legacy."

aim_stone169 commented:

"Nyame Ne Hene👏."

sarponggladys364 commented:

"Bloggers are pretending like they didn't see this, congrats ❤️❤️❤️🙌."

stepran_media commented:

"More to come. Honestly, this movie has done more than any movie made in Ghana, but the media is quiet about it."

freda_afram commented:

"Wooww Amazing..❤️❤️🔥. Congratulations ❤️."

Lil Win's wife plays with their daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, Lil Win's US-based wife, shared a video of herself spending time with their daughter on social media.

The video showed the comic actor's wife playing with the child at an outdoor poolside in the US.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh