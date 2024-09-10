Mr Beautiful Claims Agya Koo Is The Reason Behind The Downfall Of Kumawood
- Mr Beautiful, in an interview, claimed that Agya Koo was the reason behind the downfall of Kumawood
- The actor claimed that in the heydays of Kumawood, Agya Koo had a monopoly over the industry and called shots to the detriment of some actors and producers
- He added that there was a point in time when Agya Koo refused to work with him, and other producers who chose to work with him
Popular Ghanaian actor Mr Beautiful has accused Agya Koo of destroying the Kumawood film industry. In an interview, Mr Beautiful claimed that Agya Koo exercised excessive control over the industry during its peak years, which negatively impacted other actors and producers.
Mr Beautiful alleged that Agya Koo had a monopoly on casting decisions. He said Agya Koo only worked with selected actors and would refuse to be part of projects if he disapproved of the cast. This, Mr Beautiful argued, created obstacles for other actors and producers.
He also claimed that Agya Koo would halt film productions whenever he was travelling and would not allow directors to produce films till he was back. According to Mr Beautiful, this further contributed to the industry's decline.
Additionally, Mr Beautiful reported that Agya Koo once refused to work with him and other producers who chose to collaborate with him. He went on to narrate how fellow Akrobeto used to visit the actor in his home to wash his car.
Mr Beautiful's claim sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
culturecombolo said:
"Nobody collapsed kumawood. Time and technology did"
Stevo22 wrote:
"Are u saying the producers didn’t have brains to think and knows what they wanted?"
Sokoo hemaa said:
"But are producers okay are they the one paying him or he is paying them"
Mr Beautiful speaks on social media break
Mr Beautiful has been speaking a lot in recent weeks after being missing from the spotlight for some time. He explained the reason for this.
YEN.com.gh reported that in an interview with Hitz FM, he opened up about how many years he has been off social media.
He said he took a break from social media because of the harsh things people said about him online.
