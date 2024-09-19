Medikal has replied to the verbal abuse he received at the hands of Funny Face during his mental health breakdown on social media

The rapper, in a video, shared that he felt sorry for Funny Face, adding that circumstances were making him behave the way he was behaving

During his manic episode, Funny Face accused Medikal of having an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has responded to the verbal abuse directed at him by comedian Funny Face during the comedian's mental health breakdown.

Funny Face, in several videos, accused Medikal of having an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and hurled insults at him.

The attacks came during a period when Funny Face was struggling with his mental health, which has been publicly documented over the years.

In his manic episodes, he often turned to social media, where he had emotional outbursts. Medikal, who was one of the many public figures he targeted, became the focus of numerous accusations.

In response, Medikal addressed the situation in a video. He sympathised with the comedian and expressed sadness over his situation. He said he understood that the comedian's behaviour was influenced by his personal challenges. Many praised Medikal for not engaging in a war of words but instead showing compassion for the comedian.

Ghanaians praise Medikal

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kobby jay commented:

"Truee many friends can destroy your life that be the case of funny face but god will help him"

Kwame Spintex( N-Kay) said:

"MDK you know why I always love you??? You are just Solid and Real champ. This is a flexible speech."

alwaysworking366 commented:

"Ibe Only Man Wey Ago Understand Man."

iceeasybites25 said:

"God bless you medikal, the luv is deep bro"

Kwaku Manu speaks to Funny Face

Aside from Medikal, other celebrities have shown sympathy for Funny Face amid his mental health episode.

Kwaku Manu was one of such celebs. YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had a phone conversation with Funny Face, trying to calm him down.

Kwak Manu highlighted that Funny Face was battling a spiritual issue that was beyond the realms of the physical.

