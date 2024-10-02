Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, put smiles on the faces of her fans when she displayed a vibrant mood in a video

The video showed her walking in the corridors of Achimota Mall while enjoying an apple and singing and dancing to rapper Fameye's Very Soon

Many people thronged the comment section, talking about McBrown's positive energy and her love for food

Kumawood star, Nana Ama McBrown, excited many of her fans when she displayed a vibrant mood in a video.

McBrown jams to Fameye's song

In a video she shared on her TikTok account, the seasoned actress walked in a joyous mood through the corridors of Achimota Mall in Accra.

She danced to rapper Fameye's recently released Very Soon song while singing every word of the lyrics.

The Onua Showtime host proved her love for food when she had an apple in her hand which she munched while singing and dancing.

McBrown wore a branded long-sleeved Hisense shirt with the sleeves folded, and a pair of cargo pants. She showed off her long and wavy blonde frontal lace wig.

In the caption of the TikTok video, she talked about maintaining that vibrant energy throughout the week. She wrote,

"Keeping up the energy for the week!💪🏽"

McBrown sings Fameye's Very Soon.

Reactions to McBrown's dance video

The video excited many of Mrs McBrown Mensah's fans such that they talked about her infectious energy. Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in the dance video.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

Adezluv said:

"Nana you're too much, i love everything about you expecially your energy..looking forward to meet you one day 🥰💞💝"

user1527556497536 said:

"I love the way Nana is promoting dx Fameye song 😊"

BABY JESUS said:

"Work And Happiness Is Yours Forever #BRIMM"

McBrown flaunts cash

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown excited many fans when she showed off money bundles in a video, while promoting electrical appliances by Hisense.

She sang and danced to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba and in the caption, she talked about how much she loved the Nigerian musician's songs.

Many people thronged the comment section to share their requests with her, while others admired her beauty.

