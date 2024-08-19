Nana Ama McBrown And Her Mum Display Incredible Chemistry On Onua Showtime, Video Melts Hearts
- Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday on Sunday, August 18, 2024, edition of Onua Showtime
- Her mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, was invited to the show, and the chemistry she displayed with her daughter melted many hearts
- Many people talked about the bond she shared with her dear other, while others talked about their striking resemblance
Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when she hosted her mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, on the Sunday episode of Onua Showtime, which aired on August 18, 2024. The show was a special one to celebrate the 47th birthday of the star actress.
McBrown's mother on Onua Showtime
During her show on Onua Showtime, Mrs McBrown Mensah invited her mother, Madame Boateng, to join her on stage.
While walking towards the stage, Nana Ama referred to her mother as a sweet mother and showered God's blessings upon her life.
The live band present at Alisa Hotel, where the Sunday edition of the show was held, played Sweet Mother by Song by Prince Nico Mbarga.
Later, they were seen posing for pictures and sharing a sweet kiss that warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.
McBrown and her mother on Onua Showtime.
Reactions to McBrown and her mother's videos
The video melted the hearts of many fans as they talked about their admiration for McBrown's mother. Below are the opinions of people:
_bhaddest_tampo said:
"I know this woman 😢I never knew she was Macbrowns mum like I would have stayed with her since childhood 😢"
tinanunoo said:
"Beautiful mum ❤️ 💕 ♥️ 💖"
exteemer_emprezz said:
"Beautiful mum ❤️ 💕 ♥️ 💖"d Bless u endlessly good health and amazing loads of joy till,for and after the rest of ur life ❤️"
livingwith_myoma_gh said:
"She’s soo beautiful 😍"
Ghanaian man freed by McBrown speaks
YEN.com.gh reported that one of the 47 prisoners released through the benevolence of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown on her 47th birthday shared his experience.
The unidentified young man, in a heartwarming video, said he was involved in an assault case which landed him an 18-month prison sentence.
His story stirred sad emotions, attracting reactions from some netizens who chanced on his interview on YouTube.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
