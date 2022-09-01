Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has graced the screens of her fervent followers with exquisite photos of herself

In photos which she shared on her officially verified Instagram page, the Empress glowed in an all-purple outfit

Many have filled the comment section of the post with love and heart eyes emojis to show their admiration of the Empress

Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, keeps leaving her fans awestruck with her ever-ravishing beauty.

Nana Ama McBrown. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In recent photos she has dropped on her official Instagram page, She looked stunning as always in her purple-themed outfit.

The top had long sleeves with mini puffs around each shoulder. The peplum ends of the top gave the top a puff feel, with the belt accentuating her waistline.

The skirt was made of lace fabric that had a flower pattern-like texture all over it to create a design.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She rocked her look with a pair of gold-heeled sandals that were about 4-inches long.

Her makeup was flawless and done to perfection. The neutral tone made it look like she didn't even have makeup on.

Because of the high neckline and the long sleeves the top had, she didn't wear that many accessories. This look is a true definition of small is beautiful.

Many Netizens react to Nana Ama McBrown Mensah's ever-blazing beauty

vicamichaels:

You’re beautiful big Sis

officialsandymens:

QUEEN ❤️

afriyiereigns:

Beautiful ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍

chary_brave:

❤️❤️ sweet 16.. I love youuuu

law.ren.cya__:

You’re beautiful

foreigner.____:

Brimmmmm

ebocute_gh:

Beautiful ❤️

yhaw_lord:

E M P R E S S⚜️

dj_nero0:

Very gorgeous

