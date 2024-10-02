Actress Nana Ama McBrown excited many social media fans when she flaunted money and promoted electrical appliances by Hisense

She sang and danced to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba and noted that she loved the Nigerian musician's songs

Many people thronged the comment section to share their requests with her, while others admired her beauty

Actress Nana Ama McBrown sang and danced to Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel's Marhaba song while showing off her wealth.

Nana Ama McBrown sings and dances to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba while bragging about being Madam Hisense. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

McBrown flaunts cash

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah got down from her plush ride, showing off her beautiful black and white checkered top, which she paired with black trousers and black platform shoes.

Walking in the walkway of Achimota Mall, she showed off her blonde wavy frontal lace wig, which she said was styled by Naad's Luxury Hair.

In the video caption on her TikTok page, the star actress talked about her love for Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel.

She bragged about being Madam Hisense, and as an ambassador of the electronic brand, she showed off the various appliances manufactured by the company.

"I just love Kiss Daniel #MadamHISENSE #hair by #naadsluxuryhair"

Video of McBrown promoting Hisense.

Reactions to McBrown's video flaunting money

Many people in the comment section shared their requests with McBrown. While others wanted money to start a business to satisfy a need, others wanted a Hisense electrical appliance.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

Nana 💋Hemaa said:

"Hisense : Everyday prices for everyday people 😍😍"

waleba_5300 said:

"the love I have this woman can never end 🥰❤️"

Zainab Zainab said:

"You always looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️much love for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Victoria tetteh said:

"please i need money to do business please"

Nana baby one said:

"Nana Ama please give me one fridge to sell ice cream and water please"

