Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was at the 60th birthday party of highlife musician Daddy Lumba

Upon McBrown's arrival, a plus-size lady was seen trying to grab her bag at the car park, causing a stir on social media

Many claimed the lady was simply trying to caution McBrown, while others applauded the actress for being so alert

Seasoned actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was confused when a plus-size lady attempted to take her handbag upon her arrival at legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba's 60th birthday party.

Nana Ama McBrown is confused as the lady attempts to grab her bag at Daddy Lumba's 60th birthday party. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Lady grabs Mcbrown's bag at birthday event

In a video posted on the TikTok account of High Live Music, McBrown had just arrived at Daddy Lumba's birthday party when a plus-size lady from behind tried to take her red designer handbag.

McBrown held onto her designer bag as she tried to tell the lady to let go. The lady whispered in the actress' ear while hanging it on her right arm. Security then escorted the Onua Showtime host into the venue with several cameras on her.

Below is the video of McBrown arriving at Daddy Lumba's birthday party:

Reactions to McBrown's video

Ghanaians took to the comments section to analyse the incident in the video, as they shared diverse opinions.

Some thought the plus-size lady attempted to grab McBrown's bag, while others said the lady was cautioning McBrown against bag snatchers and thieves.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users:

ohemaa mhagikal said:

"Personal bag too you want take, is it ecolac bag 😂"

Acheampomaa said:

"collecting bag gone wrong😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂"

@akuapapabi said:

"not everyone you must trust i love what Mcbrown did 👌🥰"

Akuawitty said:

"The lady wasn’t collecting the bag she was like Nana hold your bag well"

Gyedikese said:

"She told her to hold the bag well else it could be snatched from her hand. That's why Nana Ama hung it on her shoulder."

McBrown gifts her stylist money

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown's stylist, Royal Couture Ghana, was overjoyed when she gifted her money.

The stylist thanked the actress for bringing her more deals and noted that the money was free, with the video melting the hearts of many people.

