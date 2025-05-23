Akrobeto Speaks for the First Time After Near-Fatal Car Accident en Route to Kumasi, Video
Celebrated Kumawood actor and media personality Akrobeto has spoken for the first time after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident at Konongo.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Akrobeto speaks after car accident
The unfortunate incident happened when he was on his way to Kumasi on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the morning.
"I’m grateful for the outpouring of love. Unfortunately, there will be no ‘Real News’ tonight," Akrobeto speaks out following a near-fatal accident.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.