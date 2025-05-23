Celebrated Kumawood actor and media personality Akrobeto has spoken for the first time after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident at Konongo.

Akrobeto speaks for the first time after near near-fatal car accident. Image Credit: @utvghana

Akrobeto speaks after car accident

The unfortunate incident happened when he was on his way to Kumasi on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the morning.

"I’m grateful for the outpouring of love. Unfortunately, there will be no ‘Real News’ tonight," Akrobeto speaks out following a near-fatal accident.

