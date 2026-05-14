President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Nab Akanbeanab Akanbong, Chief of Doninga, as Ghana’s new Ambassador to Ethiopia

The President said Ghana’s role within the African Union is set to expand, highlighting its current position as First Vice Chair of the AU Bureau

The appointment has been widely welcomed in the Upper East Region, with residents describing it as a proud recognition

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in the Chief of Doninga, Nab Akanbeanab Akanbong, as Ghana’s new Ambassador to Ethiopia.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidency in Accra on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, where Ambassador Akanbong was formally charged to represent Ghana’s interests and strengthen the country’s diplomatic footprint across the continent.

President John Mahama swears in Nab Akanbeanab Akanbong, the Chief of Doninga, as Ghana’s Ambassador to Ethiopia. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A report by Voice of Buluk on Facebook indicated that the appointment has generated significant attention in the Upper East Region and the Builsa traditional area, where residents have welcomed it as a notable recognition of leadership and service from the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama emphasised the strategic importance of Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Ethiopia

He noted that Addis Ababa, the capital of Addis Ababa, hosts the headquarters of the African Union and remains central to continental decision-making.

The President further indicated that Ghana’s role within the African Union is expected to expand in the coming months, as the country positions itself for a potential leadership role within the organisation.

According to him, Ghana currently serves as First Vice Chair of the AU Bureau and has been nominated unopposed by ECOWAS to assume the chairmanship of the African Union when leadership rotates to West Africa next year.

Mahama's parting message to Akanbong

President Mahama urged the new Ambassador to carry out his duties with dedication, professionalism, and a strong commitment to advancing Ghana’s diplomatic and economic interests across Africa.

He stressed that modern diplomacy must go beyond ceremonial representation and focus on economic transformation, trade expansion, investment attraction, and regional cooperation.

President Mahama also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced performance-based indicators for ambassadors to ensure that Ghana’s diplomatic missions contribute directly to national development objectives.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Akanbong role as Ghana's Ambassador to Ethiopia

Ambassador Akanbong is expected to play a key role in strengthening Ghana’s engagement with the African Union, as well as fostering deeper bilateral and multilateral relations between Ghana and other African states.

The appointment has been warmly received in Doninga and the wider Buluk area, with many residents expressing pride that a son of the region has been entrusted with such a high-profile international diplomatic assignment.

As Ghana continues to position itself for greater influence within African diplomacy, Ambassador Akanbong’s mission in Ethiopia is expected to become one of the country’s most strategically significant foreign postings.

Mahama appoints lecturer to UNESCO Executive Committee

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama had appointed Professor Abigail Padi Gura to serve on the UNESCO Executive Committee.

The appointment was announced via a social media post by OGYA 98.3 FM on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

In her role, Prof Gura will represent Ghana in international engagements and contribute to UNESCO’s global work in education, science and culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh