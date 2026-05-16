Antoine Semenyo’s FA Cup breakthrough has done more than simply add another medal to his collection

The 26-year-old proved decisive at Wembley, netting the winner for Manchester City against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon

YEN.com.gh has since compiled a full list of Ghanaian players who have lifted the FA Cup following Semenyo’s latest triumph with the Cityzens

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Antoine Semenyo has etched his name into FA Cup history after playing a decisive role in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea on May 16.

It was a moment that felt worlds apart from his early career days on loan at non-league side Bath City.

Full List of Ghanaian Players To Win the FA Cup After Antoine Semenyo’s Triumph With Man City. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo wins FA Cup with historic goal

At Wembley, the 26-year-old delivered the defining touch of the final: a sharp, improvised flick that sealed the trophy in a tight contest.

With that strike, Semenyo became the first Ghanaian ever to score in a men’s FA Cup final, a landmark achievement in one of football’s oldest competitions.

The goal came in the 72nd minute when Erling Haaland delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Semenyo reacted in an instant, adjusting his body to guide a first-time finish beyond the goalkeeper and into history.

After the match, the Black Stars forward revealed the moment felt instinctive rather than rehearsed. He told BBC Sport:

"It has happened a couple of times in training - it happened perfectly today."

"Everything happened so fast, to be honest. It came straight to me, and I had to improvise myself as quickly as I could. "I have never competed for trophies like this before, so everything is new to me. Hopefully, we can finish the job off. It is a good finish, I can't lie."

Now, with Semenyo joining the elite list of Ghanaian players to have won the FA Cup, attention turns to those who paved the way before him in England’s most historic knockout competition.

List of FA Cup winners from Ghana

Full List of Ghanaian Players To Win the FA Cup After Antoine Semenyo’s Triumph With Man City. Photos by Darren Walsh, Michael Regan - The FA and Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

3. Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey was the last Ghanaian to lift the FA Cup before Semenyo’s 2026 breakthrough.

The defender was part of the Leicester City squad that beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 final at Wembley.

Although he did not feature on the pitch, remaining an unused substitute, he still earned a winner’s medal as part of the tournament-winning group.

That campaign marked Leicester’s first-ever FA Cup triumph — and Amartey played his part across the earlier rounds.

2. Sulley Muntari

Sulley Muntari enjoyed one of the most memorable FA Cup runs by a Ghanaian, winning the trophy with Portsmouth in 2008.

His impact was crucial even before the final. He famously scored the decisive penalty against Manchester United at Old Trafford to knock out the defending champions.

Watch Muntari's goal vs Man United, as shared on YouTube:

At Wembley, Muntari started the final against Cardiff City, played the full match, and provided the assist for Nwankwo Kanu’s winner - a defining contribution in Portsmouth’s historic 1-0 triumph.

1. Michael Essien

At the top of the list stands Michael Essien, the most decorated Ghanaian in FA Cup history.

The former Chelsea midfielder lifted the trophy three times during his spell in West London, underlining his dominance in English football’s biggest cup competition.

In 2007, Essien played the full 120 minutes in defence as Chelsea edged Manchester United 1-0.

Watch the 2007 final between Chelsea and Man United, as shared on YouTube:

Two years later, he featured in midfield for the 2-1 win over Everton, completing another Wembley success.

In 2010, injury ruled him out of the final against Portsmouth, but his earlier contributions in the tournament ensured his legacy remained untouched.

Essien still stands as the most successful Ghanaian in FA Cup history — a benchmark Semenyo now joins, and one he may yet chase further.

Source: YEN.com.gh