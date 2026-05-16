Fiery morning show host Captain Smart has gone viral after a TikTok video showed his tender, fatherly side, celebrating his daughter

The broadcaster surprised his daughter at her examination centre immediately after she wrote her final Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) paper

Despite his busy schedule, Captain Smart made time to be present, lifting his grown daughter into the air in a display of pure affection that has won over social media

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Known for his uncompromising and often loud critiques of public officials on Onua Maakye, Captain Smart has shown an entirely different side of himself that has left fans completely enchanted.

Captain Smart warms hearts as he celebrates daughter completing her final BECE paper. Image credit: @carmastudios/TikTok

Source: UGC

A viral video captured the media mogul dropping his journalistic armour to play the role of an overjoyed, proud father at the conclusion of the 2026 BECE.

Captain Smart's daughter completes Junior High School

In the heartwarming footage shared by carmastudios on Friday, May 15, 2026, Captain Smart is seen arriving at the exam centre amidst cheers from other candidates. Upon spotting his daughter in her uniform, the broadcaster embraced her tightly before carrying her around the schoolyard.

Surprised by how fast time flies, all the media personality could say was:

"Eii, so you have completed school," sparking waves of laughter from his daughter's classmates, who were admiring the beautiful family bond.

Netizens allege his daughter completed her junior high school education at Pere Planque, a highly regarded private school in Cape Coast under the administration of the OLA Catholic sisters.

While some social media critics argued that the celebration was premature, given that results are yet to be released, many others defended the gesture. Supporters noted that finishing Junior High School marks the end of a foundational chapter in a young child's academic journey and deserves to be recognised, regardless of the next steps.

Watch the video in the TikTok post below.

Peeps react to Captain Smart celebrating daughter

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the viral TikTok video below:

@umladyronika wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 Nana Abena Smart🥰🥰🥰. Your father has done well by showing up for you."

@hamidanuhu62 added:

"Those talking about waiting for results to come and whatnot should know that completing JHS is completing one journey in one's life, and we need to celebrate!"

@Kwabena_Rd1 commented:

"Godfather, may your creator bless you for the love shown to your daughter 🙏 ❤️♥️✨️. This is beautiful."

@mamaflo shared:

"Congratulations, girl, for completing Pere Planque. One of the best private schools in Cape Coast under the administration of the OLA Catholic sisters."

@Gloca_Cosmetics reacted:

"The love is too sweet. Seeing him carry her like a baby, even though she is all grown up, is everything."

Captain Smart to demonstrate against US Embassy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Captain Smart had raised concerns over his intentions and plans regarding the US Embassy in Accra.

This came after he accused the embassy of racism and planned to lead a massive demonstration.

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared varied opinions about the treatment of visa applicants.

Source: YEN.com.gh