Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo suffered his 15th career final defeat after Al-Nassr lost to Gamba Osaka

Ronaldo has now lost all four finals played with Al-Nassr and remains without a major trophy in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has lost 13 finals in his career, while also winning more trophies overall than Ronaldo

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Al-Nassr had the opportunity this Saturday to move closer to both the Saudi Pro League title and the AFC Champions League Two crown. However, celebrations were put on hold after results went against them in both competitions.

In the league, Al Hilal’s victory over Neom SC delayed any title celebrations until at least Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 15th Career Final Loss: How it compares to Lionel Messi

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, in continental action, Gamba Osaka defeated Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two final.

As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo still remains ahead of Lionel Messi when it comes to career final defeats.

The Portuguese star has now suffered 15 losses in finals across his professional career at club and international level between 2002 and 2026.

Messi, meanwhile, sits slightly behind with 13 final defeats since 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo's finals heartbreak journey

Ronaldo experienced his first final defeat while playing for Sporting CP after losing to FC Porto in the Portuguese Cup in 2003.

Just a year later came his first major international disappointment as Portugal national football team lost the UEFA Euro 2004 final against Greece national football team on home soil.

During his spell at Manchester United, Ronaldo lost three finals.

Two of those defeats came in the FA Cup against Arsenal and Chelsea in 2005 and 2007.

However, perhaps the most painful was the 2009 UEFA Champions League Final when Manchester United lost to Messi’s FC Barcelona.

Ronaldo's final defeats at Real Madrid and Juventus

Ronaldo enjoyed a hugely successful period at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, but even that era included difficult moments.

He lost four finals during that period across the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup — two against Barcelona and two against Atlético Madrid.

Following his departure from Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo joined Juventus.

He won five trophies in Italy but also lost two finals — the 2019 Italian Super Cup against Lazio and the 2020 Coppa Italia final against Napoli.

Ronaldo’s trophy drought continues at Al-Nassr

The latest defeat against Gamba Osaka extended a difficult run for Ronaldo.

Since joining Al-Nassr at the start of 2023, he has yet to win an official trophy with the club, marking the longest trophy drought of his club career.

Across three and a half years in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has now lost all four finals he has played.

Saturday’s AFC Champions League Two defeat followed two Saudi Super Cup losses against Al Hilal and Al Ahli, as well as a King’s Cup final defeat against Al Hilal.

Messi's finals record

The comparison in silverware between Messi and Ronaldo still heavily favours the Argentine.

Messi owns 48 career trophies compared to Ronaldo’s 35.

That advantage also appears in finals lost.

While Ronaldo has lost 15 finals, Messi has suffered 13 defeats.

Eight came with Barcelona across competitions including the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Four came with the Argentina national side — the 2007, 2015 and 2016 Copa América tournaments plus the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

His most recent final defeat came with Inter Miami in the 2023 US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

Source: YEN.com.gh