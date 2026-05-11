Osebo has criticised 2026 TGMA red carpet fashion standards, calling Ghana’s culture 'very poor'

Osebo considers moving TGMA outside Ghana due to disappointing celebrity outfits

His comments have sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaian social media

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Fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has criticised the standard of fashion displayed on the red carpet at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), describing Ghana’s fashion culture as “very poor” and suggesting the event should be held outside the country.

Osebo speaks on why he doesn't appear on TGMA red carpets anymore. Photo source: @osibo_thefashionking

Source: Instagram

Speaking after the 27th edition of the awards, Osebo expressed disappointment in what he considered inappropriate and uninspiring outfits worn by some celebrities despite the event’s “A Touch of Glitter” dress code.

According to him, the red carpet lacked proper standards and enforcement, allowing individuals to appear in outfits he believed did not suit the prestige of the occasion.

“I’d have preferred that the awards be held outside Ghana. Because you will go and buy ¢1,000 or ¢2,000 worth of shoes, and someone will wear slippers and join you on a red carpet. Does it make sense?” he said.

Osebo argued that while the red carpet is not reserved exclusively for celebrities, public figures should still be held to a higher fashion standard.

“The red carpet is not just for celebrities. Anybody whose outfit is of good standing can get the chance to grace the carpet. But someone wears ‘chale wote’, and just because that person is a celebrity, they will be allowed on the red carpet. To me, it doesn’t make sense,” he added.

He further blamed what he described as Ghana’s weak fashion culture for the recurring criticism surrounding celebrity appearances at major entertainment events.

His comments come amid widespread social media discussions comparing the TGMA red carpet to the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), which was held during the same weekend and received praise for its glamorous fashion displays.

Osebo buys a BMW for his daughter

The latest video of Osebo comes after he earned admiration after buying a brand-new BMW M5 (F10) for his daughter on her 16th birthday. The businessman handed over the car a few days after Princess Akosua celebrated her birthday.

Princess Akosua, the first of Osebo’s two children with his ex-wife, Afia Mansah, turned 16 on Saturday, January 3, 2025. Exactly one week later, she and her younger brother received the blue-coloured BMW from their father.

Osebo impresses Ghanaians with his short ensembles before heading to the Kantanka showroom to buy a car for his mom. Photo credit: @osebo.

Source: Facebook

"I’m giving you this automobile this morning. Since you always worry me about your daily trips using my cars, I decided to get you your own. Kwadwo’s birthday was two months ago, and Akosua’s birthday was last week".

"You can now instruct the driver to take you anywhere you want after school and leave my cars alone. Take this key, the car is yours and your brother’s. Use it whenever you get home," he said.

The Instagram video is below:

Osebo discusses alleged conflict between Kantanka's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about style influencer Osebo, who addressed the supposed conflict amongst the children of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka following his passing.

The famous fashionista broke down in detail the press release against Kwadwo Safo Jr. by the late industrialist's family.

Osebo also described the succession plan that Apostle Kwadwo Safo had left behind before his tragic passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh