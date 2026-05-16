Asamoah Gyan has indicated that the viral Kakalika dance originated in Nima, Accra, predating DopeNation's global hit

In an interview, Gyan advocated for recognition and compensation for the original dancer behind the viral move

The dance has gone global, with PSG and Barcelona recently celebrating with Kakalika after their respective victories

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Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has claimed that the iconic dance move behind DopeNation's global hit Kakalika was created by a young man from Nima, Accra, and says he has the evidence to prove it.

Asamoah Gyan claims viral Kakalika dance came from a Nima boy and not DopeNation. Photo source: @ghdopenation, @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV, Gyan disclosed that he first came across the dance as far back as 2012, over a decade before DopeNation released the track that turned it into a worldwide phenomenon.

Asamoah Gyan traces Kakalika dance to 2012

"I remember in 2012, he was doing that dance. I posted him on my page when I was at Legon City FC," Gyan said, adding that the trail eventually led him to Nima where he personally visited the young dancer.

Gyan stressed that while DopeNation deserves full credit for the song itself, the viral dance that fuelled its explosive reach belongs to someone else entirely, and that person deserves both recognition and financial compensation.

"The kudos has to go to the originator: the boy who created the dance. The song is everywhere, a good song... but that dance was on him. So, at least we have to compensate that boy," he said.

DopeNation, the identical twin duo of B2 and Twist, released Kakalika in late 2025, with the track quickly crossing borders and becoming one of the biggest dance trends across Africa and beyond.

Gyan did not name the individual during the interview, but online users have since pointed to a TikTok dancer identified as Agaya S3xy Dancer as the likely originator of the now-iconic moves.

Watch the Instagram video of Asamoah Gyan's interview about DopeNation's Kakalika below:

PSG and Barcelona celebrate with DopeNation's Kakalika

In the past few months, DopeNation's song and its dance have become a viral trend across the world.

Recently, PSG players celebrated with the viral Kakalika tune after eliminating Bayern Munich from the UEFA Champions League.

The French champions' dressing room quickly turned into a lively party scene as the squad danced and sang along to the Ghanaian song that has gone global.

Days later, FC Barcelona brought their own touch of Ghana to their La Liga title celebrations after the club’s victory parade took an unexpected musical turn on Monday, May 11.

The Catalan giants celebrated their latest Spanish league triumph in style after sealing the title with a 2-0 victory over El Clásico rivals Real Madrid with Kakalika on the playlist.

Arsenal W stars perform Kakalika dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the viral Kakalika dance had gained further global traction after two women’s football stars joined the trend.

Chloe Kelly and Olivia Smith, both of Arsenal Women, delighted fans by showcasing their moves to the fast-rising dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh