Famous Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has passed away at 40 after a reported long battle with stage 4 liver cancer

Emotional video of the movie star at his sister's wedding months ago has resurfaced, showing his declining health

Many social media users who watched the footage pointed out the concerning state of Alexx Ekubo several months ago

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A Nigerian man has courted attention after sharing footage of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's appearance at his sister's wedding ceremony a few months before his tragic passing.

Man shares footage of Late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's appearance at his sister's wedding months before his demise. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @horrmmotola/X

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, fans and the entire movie fraternity were thrown into a state of mourning after news emerged on social media that the Nollywood star had passed away following a battle with a severe illness.

According to Linda Ikeji's blog, Alexx Ekubo died at 40 in a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Several reports in Nigeria indicated that Alexx, who had disappeared from the public scene for over a year, had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.

A source close to the deceased's family confirmed the news of his demise to multiple outlets.

Alexx Ekubo's colleagues in the movie industry, including Funke Akindele, have since taken to their various social media platforms to mourn him and share their condolences with the bereaved family.

The Instagram post announcing Alexx Ekubo's tragic demise is below:

Video of Alexx Ekubo attending wedding surfaces

In an old video shared on X by Omotola on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Alexx was spotted in traditional clothes and sitting with some elderly members of his family.

The late Nollywood actor was seen performing his brotherly duties at his sister Chioma's traditional marriage to her husband, Izuomma, in December 2025, over five months before his demise.

Alexx prayed for the newlywedded couple, who knelt before him for marital blessings in accordance with traditional customs.

BBNaija star Pere Egbi shares his last chat with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo before his death. Image credit: @pereegbiofficial, Alex Ekubo

Source: Facebook

A notable observation from the video showed that the late movie star looked leaner than he appeared several years ago.

Footage of Alexx at his sister's traditional wedding ceremony in December 2025 has stirred sad reactions from social media users.

The X video of Alexx Ekubo at his sister's traditional wedding months before his demise is below:

Alexx Ekubo's wedding appearance video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mellycrochets commented:

"He looked so unwell. Little did we know he was fighting silent battles."

LuxuryGirlNg said:

"You can literally see how much of him chemo had taken already."

Ccchhiderraaa wrote:

"When I saw this video, I knew. I had chills but didn’t want to comment publicly and prayed for his health. You could even hear it in his voice. RIP."

Jacky_tah commented:

"From this video, you will notice how pale he became."

Pere recounts last conversation with Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pere Egbi recounted his last conversation with Alexx Ekubo after his tragic passing.

The former Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) star shared screenshots of their private interaction after he reached out to check on his well-being on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh