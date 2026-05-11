Samuel Adeyeye has been sentenced to two years for spreading false information about Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter, Deja

Adeyeye is reported to have admitted to posting false claims about the six-year-old's death from Canavan disease on X

Public reactions have highlighted concerns over online misinformation and its serious consequences in today's digital age

A Nigerian social media user, Samuel Ademoye Adeyeye, has been reportedly sentenced to two years in prison over false information he published about Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter, Deja.

The convict, popularly known online as Swanky, is reported to have pleaded guilty to spreading malicious misinformation about the six-year-old celebrity kid.

Court reportedly jails Samuel Adeyeye over false information about Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter, Deja. Photo source: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

According to Legit.ng, the court handed down the sentence after Adeyeye admitted to posting a fabricated claim on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that the child had died from a rare neurological condition called Canavan disease.

The post, which has since been deleted, read:

"Adekunle Gold just lost his daughter Deja at a tender age of 6. Reports have it that she lost her life to a rare disease called Canavan disease. May her perfect, gentle soul rest in peace."

The false claim spread rapidly online before being debunked. Legal action was subsequently initiated against Adeyeye, leading to his prosecution.

Details of the judgment were shared on X by user @sepril23NG, who posted:

"Mr SAMUEL ADEBOYE ADEYEYE aka Swanky_concept has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after pleading guilty for spreading misinformation with malicious intent about Adekunle Gold and Simi's daughter."

The case drew significant public attention, coming shortly after Adekunle Gold had separately addressed online controversy regarding the gender of his newborn child.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, also shared a post about Adeyeye after his conviction.

Reactions to the jailing of Samuel Adeyeye

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Lord Tender said:

"In this life, we must be careful with our words and actions because they have consequences. This sentence serves as a reminder to everyone to think before acting or posting online."

Quinton Gemiks said:

"Good one there. People think they can post any nonsense on social media without consequence for clicks and bait and small Elon coins. Now let the coins save you. Love this.. more folks to go so we can clear our timeline of this stupidity/"

Adam Geraldo said:

"I think the sentencing was a little too harsh. I am not in any way in support of those who engaged in that kind of blogging, but fine would've been the best action."

Kingsley Proph Osei said:

"In Ghana, "Abochi" can hide behind the screen to insult and say all manner of things against leaders and influential people, and when he gets arrested, we start talking nonsense."

Adekunle God and Simi welcome twins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Simi and Adekunle Gold had announced the birth of their second child on social media with heartwarming maternity photos.

The new baby, born five years after Deja, came amid the couple's rumoured marital troubles.

Source: YEN.com.gh