Chelsea midfielder Roméo Lavia remains eligible to represent Ghana after being overlooked in Belgium’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The highly rated 22-year-old still has the option of playing for the Black Stars despite his involvement with Belgium at youth level

Although recurring injuries have slowed his development, Lavia’s immense quality and potential have never been questioned

Roméo Lavia may have been left out of Belgium’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the talented midfielder still has a potential route to football’s biggest stage through Ghana national football team.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia unveiled his 26-man squad on Friday, May 15, ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

2026 World Cup: Why Romeo Lavia Is Still Eligible To Play for Ghana Despite Belgium Snub. Photo by Ville Vuorinen.

Source: Getty Images

Belgium snubs Lavia in 2026 WC squad

The Red Devils, who finished third at the 2018 World Cup, have been drawn in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.

Several experienced names from Belgium’s golden generation remain part of the setup, including Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, and Thibaut Courtois.

However, one notable absentee is Chelsea midfielder Lavia, whose recent struggles with injuries appear to have cost him a place in the squad.

Since joining the Blues in 2023, the 22-year-old has managed only 43 appearances across three seasons.

Persistent ankle, hamstring, and muscle problems have kept him sidelined for more than 600 days, severely disrupting his momentum at both club and international level.

2026 World Cup: Why Romeo Lavia Is Still Eligible To Play for Ghana Despite Belgium Snub. Photos by Christian Bruna and Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Why Lavia is eligible to play for Ghana

Despite his involvement with Belgium’s youth teams and senior setup, Lavia remains eligible to play for Ghana under FIFA regulations.

Born in Brussels to a Ghanaian father and Congolese mother, the midfielder qualifies for three different national teams - Ghana, Belgium and DR Congo.

Crucially, his only senior appearance for Belgium came in a friendly against Germany in March 2023.

Because he has not played a competitive senior match for Belgium, he is not permanently tied to the Red Devils.

FIFA rules allow players to switch nationality if they have not exceeded three competitive senior appearances before the age of 21 or featured at a major tournament such as the World Cup or European Championship.

That technicality keeps the door open for Ghana to make a move for one of Europe’s most highly-rated young midfielders.

Lavia’s stop-start spell with injuries also limited his chances of establishing himself in Belgium’s national team.

Since his cameo against Germany, he has struggled to build consistency, which likely influenced Garcia’s decision to overlook him for the World Cup.

Still, there are encouraging signs. The former Southampton star has featured in 21 matches this season, showing gradual improvement after a frustrating period on the treatment table.

How Lavia fits into Black Stars set-up

Belgium’s snub has naturally reignited conversations around a possible switch to Ghana.

Although the 2026 World Cup may arrive too soon for such a decision to materialise, Lavia would instantly strengthen a Black Stars midfield that has often lacked depth, especially whenever Thomas Partey has been unavailable.

Supporters will also look at recent examples of dual-nationality players embracing Ghana.

Francis Amuzu, now with Grêmio, eventually switched allegiance after initially turning down approaches from the Ghana Football Association.

For Ghana, convincing Lavia to join the Black Stars would represent a major coup as the national team continues rebuilding toward the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh