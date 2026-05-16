Abu Trica, a Ghanaian socialite, has met the bail requirement set by the Accra High Court and been released to go home

The Swedru-based socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was seen in a video with his lawyers in a compound and then with his son

Ghanaians on social media who saw the shot videos thronged the comment sections to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian socialite popularly known as Abu Trica, has reunited with his family after meeting all bail requirements that were set by the Accra High Court.

The Swedru-based socialite was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025.

Abu Trica bonds with his son after he is released from custody. Photo credit: Abu Trica & @sintimmedia

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica is accused of being a linchpin in a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and a forfeiture specification, and could face up to 20 years in prison if extradited and convicted.

Since he was arrested, there have been several protests and pleas calling for him to be freed.

Court grants Abu Trica GH₵30 million bail

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Oliver Barker Vormawor, a member of Abu's legal team, took to his official Facebook page to announce that the socialite had been granted bail after several months in custody.

According to him, the latest development came after proceedings at the Accra High Court. In a short post, he wrote:

"The High Court has just granted bail to Abu Trica. Shalom."

Speaking in an interview with TV3 at the court premises, Abu's other lawyer, Sani Abdul Salam, confirmed the news, stating that the General Jurisdiction 2 Division of the High Court had granted his client bail of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

The lawyer noted that he and his colleagues were working to meet the bail conditions and secure the Swedru-based socialite's release from custody.

However, a week after the ruling, Abu Trica failed to meet the bail condition and was ordered by the court to file for a variation of bail.

Abu Trica officially released

On Friday, May 15, 2026, Abu Trica finally met the bail conditions and returned home to his family.

In a short video online, Abu Trica could be seen wearing a white shirt with his lawyer in a compound. There was no police around him.

Another video showed him with his son, who was crying. His relatives had poured powder in his hair to signify his victory and their joy.

Abu Trica smiled as he held on to his son and spoke to some people present in the room.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's release

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the news of Abu Trica's release. Read them below:

Kwame Josephine said:

"This guy has gained public sympathy regardless of the allegations against him. I think he is very humble, but social media didn't help him."

Makafui Sedaminu wrote:

"Have a good lawyer, that's all."

Hayeye Mamattah said:

"This is good news. I wish he would stay out of trouble and enjoy his family. His son is my priority; the innocent child shouldn't grow without his dad."

Yaw Barima Nyanteh wrote:

"This means that there’s no extradition case .. I can boldly say that this might be that the Ghana people were just stressing him out."

Robert Affenyi Takyi said:

"It's a great lesson to us, the youth, let's minimise the showing off and learn how to be silent, there are thousands of billionaires in the country, but they don't show off, nor the source of their wealth, yet no one embarrasses them.. time no dey!!"

Source: YEN.com.gh