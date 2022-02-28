Nightlife In Ghana: Osu Through The Eyes Of Ghana's Finest DJ Slybeatz

Ghana is slowly gaining prominence not only for our hospitality tag or peaceful nature but in recent years, nightlife in Ghana has really caught on among many people.

Many Ghanaians work from Monday to Friday and have all the fun imaginable from Friday night through to the dawn of Sunday.

Due to the growing trend to have fun, many business owners have decided to cash in on the opportunity and have started pubs and other places where people can meet and have fun.

Nightlife in Ghana has not only become synonymous with 'chilling' but even companies use that as an opportunity to strike deals and make meaningful connections through networking.

There are many prime areas in Ghana, especially in Accra where many people converge to drink, eat, talk, dance and just party the night away.

Some of these places have been deemed as "areas that never sleep" since some form of activity goes on there no matter the time of day.

One of such locations is Osu, a suburb of Accra. Osu is noted to 'house' some of the best places to have fun on any day and Fridays through to Sundays are their 'market days'.

From serving food to serving back-to-back hit songs on the turntables of DJs, Osu never sleeps and has become noted as Ghana's hottest spot to have fun.

YEN.com.gh caught up with Disc Jockey Sylvester Alexis Sam famed as Dj Slybeatz who spoke about his career and how nightlife in Osu was growing rapidly.

Beginning of DJ Slybeatz's Career

Speaking about how he got into DJing, Dj Slybeatz indicated that it was an ambition he harnessed since childhood and honed his skills from his room all the way to senior high school.

"Disc jockeying started from the bedroom after high school," Dj Slybeatz said.

Touching on why he considered Osu as one of the best spots to experience Ghana's nightlife, Dj Slybeatz noted: "Osu is the best marketplace in Accra by far and it has the highest chilling spots in Ghana"

Popular Spots In Osu For Vibrant Music

The popular disc jockey said he plays often at 5 good and popular spots in Osu and its environs noting that Republic Bar is his first because that was where his career started. He mentioned Front Back Accra as the second spot he usually entertained revellers.

He added the rest of the bars he plays at as Alley Bar, Brasa restaurant and Elites Bar all in the Osu area.

Dj Slybeatz said DJing was quite lucrative but only if one was ready to put in old-fashioned hard work.

Speaking about his style, Dj Slybeatz said DJing was a whole craft and as a professional, one needs to improvise to suit one's clients.

I’m that DJ that would make you have a feel of the next song from Song A to B . You would go like “wow I know the song and you may even start reacting to it before I put it on", Dj Slybeatz noted.

He added that he had signed up for almost every music platform from Spotify, iTunes and also paid attention to music on social media namely Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok.

Long-Term Goals As A DJ

Dj Slybeatz said his long-term goal was to deejay at the highest level and become a businessman and music connoisseur. He added he was always found at the good spots and was getting recognized by many people.

"People see me for the subsequent time and go like, the DJ at so so and so"

Challenges As A Ghanaian DJ

Dj Slybeatz said there were a lot of challenges that came with his job and took time to highlight some of them.

According to Dj Slybeatz, there was a lot of stress that came with his kind of job adding that clients were not ready to pay for professional DJs for their events.

Another challenge Dj Slybeatz noted was that due to the fact that he had to work at night all the time, there was a change in his sleep pattern. Delving a little bit into his private life, Dj Slybeatz said one of the issues with his job was that his partner was having trust issues due to his work.

