DJ Sly is currently making waves in the United States of America with his much-anticipated tour

The disc jockey is set to dazzle many music lovers in the foreign country with his massive djing talent

He is also set to be announced as the headline DJ for an upcoming international event dubbed "I Love Afrobeats"

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly is currently in the United States embarking on his ‘The Unstoppable Tour.’

He has already shut down the following states: Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas.

DJ Sly also played his set with Nigerian Superstar Fireboy DML to shut down the Apollo Tour at the Fillmore.

DJ Sly will headline a 3-days Ghana Independent Celebration an event scheduled from March 4 to 6, and also be announced as mainstream DJ to headline ‘I love Afrobeats’.

The multiple award-winning DJ has been playing popular Ghanaian songs including R2bees- Slow Down, KiDi – Touch it, Kwesi Arthur – Anthem, Stonebwoy- Putuu Freestyle (Pray), Camido – Sugarcane, DJ Sly – Ngama Bomo , VIP – Ahomka Womu, Black Sherif- Second Semon, Sarkodie – Pon de ting, Joey B – Tonga, Castro – Toffee, Tic – Kwani Kwani, Bisa Kdie – Mansa, 5Five – Move back and more. With the goal of promoting Ghanaian music all over the world.

Also known as ‘The Unstoppable DJ Sly,’ the Ghanaian DJ is one of the hottest DJs in Ghana at the moment.

He has been able to establish himself as a legitimate professional with tremendous talent with about half a decade of this expertise under his belt.

