Smallgod has wowed many music lovers across the globe with his captivating single 'Falling'

This happens to be the second single of the music powerhouse who has now become a force to reckon with

'Falling' follows up on the success of Holy 4k, the drill anthem which is still heating up the streets

After a groundbreaking debut project Building Bridges which saw millions of streams and appeared on Spotify’s most-streamed Ghanaian albums list, Smallgod is far from ready to stop.

Serving as the second single to his highly anticipated sophomore project Connecting the Dots, Falling sees Smallgod diving into his Rolodex to connect KiDi and Darkoo in another massive Ghana/UK superstar collaboration.

Falling is a wonderful blend of Afrobeats rhythms and Caribbean drums. KiDi handles hook duties and the first verse sets the stage for an enjoyable ride with his silky tone.

He belts his heart out to an unknown love interest who we find out on the hook, belongs to another man. You can feel the hopeless nature of his love on the hook when he sings “obi ne girl, I’m falling. Somebody’s woman, I’m falling.”

A classic case of the forbidden fruit, he knows he’s wrong but he can’t stop himself. Darkoo compliments KiDi’s emotions beautifully with her own dominant energy showing that she is ready to follow her heart with no regrets.

The chemistry of the two artists on Falling is once again a testament to Smallgod’s incredible A&R skills.

Falling was produced by DJ Breezy, the superstar Ghanaian producer known for his work on many pivotal afrobeats records.

If Falling and its predecessor are anything to go by, Smallgod is readying us for a classic project with his sophomore

Connecting the dots which is set to drop towards the end of April. Falling is now available to stream on all digital music platforms

